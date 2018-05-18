Rio Ferdinand backs Manchester United to win the FA Cup

Former FA Cup winner Rio Ferdinand has backed his former club, Manchester United, to win their 13th FA Cup on Saturday afternoon against Chelsea.

Ferdinand supportive of his former club and their boss

In a week in which many pundits have slammed Jose Mourinho’s United for their tactics and style of play, Ferdinand has come out in support of the Red Devils.

"I fancy Manchester United to win the game," stated the former United skipper.

"He is very good at what he (Mourinho) does," Ferdinand, who won six Premier League titles under Sir Alex Ferguson, told The Sun.

Embed from Getty Images

FA Cup final - a season defying game?

When looking at the reds 2017/18 season, many people have mixed views, some thinking it’s been a good campaign due to it being their highest finish since the retirement of Ferguson, although some also believe that finishing 19 points behind rivals Manchester City as well as being knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Sevilla makes this season a failure.

United are yet to pick up any silverware this season, so could an FA Cup victory, as well as a highly improved league finish make the season a success? Ferdinand has given his opinion.

"They have obviously finished second. But if they can get their hands on that trophy then they have done alright," he added.

"The way to look at it with Mourinho is, has this team improved from last year?

"Well, the league table does not lie so, yes, the team has."

Although, the former England international is not getting carried away, and kept his feet on the ground by stating the standards that are set at Old Trafford.

"There are still improvements to be made to the team but when I played there the mentality at the beginning of every season, and I’m sure it is the same now, get your hands on a trophy and finish top of the league."

Mourinho and his men will be hoping that Ferdinand’s predictions are correct and that they can end their season with silverware in the sunshine at Wembley.