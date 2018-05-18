Chelsea vs Manchester United Live Stream Score Commentary in FA Cup Final 2018

Now, stay with VAVEL UK for more build-up ahead of one of the best days of the year, one with an event which half of the nation will watch. The Cup final, of course, not a wedding.

United fans are bringing banners in support of Wilkins, but also Sir Alex Ferguson, who is recovering from a brain haemorrhage suffered recently. "We're on the march with Fergie's army," has been the song recently, replacing 'Jose's army'.

Team line-ups will be out at 16:15BST, an hour before kick-off. After that, there will be tributes to Ray Wilkins, the former-United and Chelsea player who passed away in April at the age of 61. His family will be guests at Wembley and a tribute video will be shown for the former-England captain before kick-off, whilst banners and pitchside hoardings will be dedicated to him, as well as a four-page spread in the matchday programme.

Chelsea will be without injured left-back Emerson Palmieri, meaning a full-strength side will be out. The same may be true for United, but Mourinho admitted that striker Romelu Lukaku, a former-Blue, will be subject to a late fitness test. Anthony Martial is fit despite missing the final Premier League game of the season through injury.

United come into this game without a trophy yet this season, having finished 19 points behind champions Man City. But for them, it's been a season of progress, rising four places in the league and massively improving their points total. The style of play has been the only hindrance. For Chelsea, it's been one of regression. For manager Conte, then, "this game is very important because we have in a difficult season (the chance) to finish the season with a trophy."

That result came after a second successive league title. Going in lucky to be 0-0 at half-time, Paul Parker recently told ESPN of the typically insatiable Sir Alex Ferguson team talk that awaited the Reds. "He questioned us and how much we really wanted it," Parker said. "He asked whether we thought back-to-back titles was enough."

In 1994, though, United fans were treated to superb football all season and finished with the league and Cup double, beating 14th-placed Chelsea, who were in their first major cup final in 22 years. Eric Cantona scored two penalties as United hit four in the second half, the other two coming through Mark Hughes and Brian McClair.

Embed from Getty Images

The first-ever Cup final at the new Wembley Stadium saw Chelsea take the spoils in 2007, but it took a full 116 minutes before the first goal was scored on the new turf. Didier Drogba's late goal after a one-two with Frank Lampard put his name in the history books after a dull affair. United had to settle for the Premier League title that season.

Embed from Getty Images

This will be the first time the two sides meet at Wembley since the 2010 Community Shield, a game which United won comfortably 3-1 thanks to goals from Antonio Valencia, Javier Hernandez and Dimitar Berbatov. Today's meeting is the eighth between the two clubs at Wembley, but the third FA Cup final contested. It's a win apiece thus far.

Embed from Getty Images

For United's squad, meanwhile, the Reds reached two finals in the last campaign, lifting the EFL Cup and UEFA Europa League in Jose Mourinho's first season in charge. Both teams are experienced, and both have huge quality.

It's Chelsea's second consecutive Cup final, having been beaten by London rivals Arsenal last year. On the road to that final, Antonio Conte's Premier League-winners beat Man United 1-0 at Stamford Bridge after an Ander Herrera sending off. United's Alexis Sanchez was key in the final, scoring the Gunners' early opening goal and being named Man of the Match. So, for him, too, it's successive Cup finals.

The FA Cup; the world's finest cup competition. A tournament of declining relevance or one where the desire for victory still burns strongly? The latter would be the answer for the 90,000-odd Chelsea and Manchester United fans attending today's 2018 FA Cup Final at Wembley. Welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary. Before then, the build up.