Jamie Murphy seals a permanent move to Rangers

Jamie Murphy has departed Brighton & Hove Albion and completed his permanent move to Rangers on a three-year deal.

He joins the Gers for an undisclosed fee.

Murphy has been with Rangers since January after joining on loan, and this means Murphy has become new manager Steven Gerrard's third signing for Rangers.

Murphy time at The Seagulls come to an end

The Scottish winger joined back the Seagulls back in 2015 from Sheffield United.

He helped Brighton to earn promotion to the Premier League, chipping in with a handful of goals.

Murphy also appeared this season in the Premier League against Newcastle United as well as in the Carabao Cup against AFC Bournemouth.

Murphy's on the move

Ranger's latest signing had the following to say on his permanent move to Ibrox: "This club means a lot to me and it already feels like home.

"While disappointed we didn't complete the objectives that we set last season, I am more determined than ever to help this club to be a success."

The manager's thoughts

Gerrard also spoke about Murphy making his move permanent.

The former Liverpool man said: "It's more good news for the club that Jamie has committed his future to us ahead of the new campaign

"He had an impressive start to his Rangers career in the second half of last season and we hope to see him continue to grow at the club next season and beyond."