Davy Klaassen keen to remain at Everton according to agent

Davy Klaassen is preparing to grasp a second chance with Everton under a new manager this summer, with his agent saying he wants to remain with the Blues.

Speaking to newspaper Algemeen Dagblad, Klaassen’s agent Soren Lerby admitted there could be a future at Everton for the Dutchman with a new manager in charge.

Former boss Sam Allardyce did not warm to the idea of giving Klaassen an opportunity and his underwhelming debut season on Merseyside looked to spell the end of the Dutchman at Goodison Park altogether.

However, with a renewed sense of hope, Lerby says Klaassen wants to stay with Everton this summer.

“Davy is not someone who gives up quickly,” Lerby told the Dutch newspaper.

“He wants to start the preseason at Everton.”

It’s not the first time that Klaassen’s agent has spoken out about his determination to make his move to Everton work.

Back in January, the Dutch agent told the same newspaper that Klaassen was not “not satisfied with his role” but wanted to “fight for his chance,” despite rumours linking him with a move to Napoli.

That move to Italy fell through at the final hour and the Holland international continued in his marginalised role.

He was handed a six-minute cameo in the 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion where his late introduction to the game was met with an extremely warm reception from the Goodison Park crowd.

End of season cameos

Klaassen did, however, make two end of season cameo appearances against Southampton and West Ham United.

He was a late substitute in the draw with the Saints and looked clever with the ball, pushing Allardyce’s side forward in search of a late equaliser.

However, against the Hammers - like the majority of teammates - the 24-year-old underperformed despite coming on at half-time.

His wayward pass helped put West Ham in for their second goal of the game as Marko Arnuatovic effectively killed the game off for the hosts.

With the appointment of Marcel Brands - a man Klaassen reportedly knows well from his time in his homeland - as the club's new Director of Football and the appointment of a new manager, most likely Marco Silva, the Dutchman should be able to put his case forward for more chances.