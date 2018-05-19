Huddersfield Town tipped to sign James Maddison from Norwich

Huddersfield Town are currently second favourites to sign James Maddison from Norwich City. The midfielder impressed over last season at Carrow Road with the Canaries and had plenty of potential interest in the January window.

However, the creative midfielder suffered knee ligament damage in May, meaning that many of the clubs originally interested have dropped out of the running.

The two remaining Premier League clubs are reported to be Leicester City and Huddersfield Town. Both are interested in the young England international with Leicester being the favourites to obtain the signature of Maddison. The 21-year-old has scored 15 goals in all competitons becoming East Anglian top scorer, Maddison also had 11 assists which was the most in the Norwich squad last season.

Do they stand a chance?

Although not the favourites, the Terriers do have a potential advantage. Alex Pritchard is a good friend of the young midfielder and the attacking midfielder has made 14 appearances and scored one goal and two assists since signing in the January window for the Terriers. When the pair played together at Norwich City the duo were impressive and the Canaries were devastated when Pritchard left, but the funds were much needed, as the club have now lost their parachute payments from relegation out of the Premier League.

Do Town have the edge?

Being friends could stand the Terriers in good stead when it comes to signing the midfielder, as Pritchard has the experience with Huddersfield Town and can help guide Maddison to settle into the team, and adapt to David Wagner's style of squad rotatation, training and pre-season. Having survived their first season in the Premier League against the odds, the Terriers are looking to strengthen their squad, another attacking midfielder on the list can only be a good thing, with recent injuries to Danny Williams, and the retirement of Dean Whitehead there is a spot to fill.

Maddison would make a great addition to the Terriers, however with the interest also from Leicester City the summer race will be interesting.