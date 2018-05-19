Tottenham's players of the season

There were a number of stars for Tottenham Hotspur as they produced another good campaign to reach the knockout stages of the Champions League whilst finishing third in the league.

Here our top three Spurs players of the season, in reverse order.

Davinson Sanchez

The young Colombian defender arrived from Ajax in the summer transfer window for a club record fee. Sanchez was brought in as a back up to the established pair of Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld but due to Alderweireld's injury and contract dispute, Sanchez became a regular part of the first team. Sanchez has been immense at the back for Spurs as he has strengths in the areas that Vertonghen lacks, namely pace.

Barring the odd mistake and lapse in judgement like all defenders do, Sanchez has maturity beyond his age and looks to be a bargain at just £37.5 million given the nature of the market. Sanchez has shades of Alderweireld about him due to the fact he has a superb range of passing, as seen in the FA Cup Semi-Final against Manchester United when he played the ball up the line to Christian Eriksen for the goal which took out about 3 United players.

Christian Eriksen

Eriksen has had his best season in a Tottenham shirt this year. In previous years, Eriksen would go missing for a few games at a time and Spurs would suffer as a result. Maybe spurred on by his performances for Denmark but Eriksen has become the man for the big occasion for Spurs this season.

The first of his big game goals came against Bournemouth to secure a much needed win, which took a monkey off the back of winning at Wembley. When Harry Kane got injured, Eriksen took it upon himself to take up the mantle. Eriksen scored the goals to take Spurs to the FA Cup semi-final and helped them on their way to ending the Stamford Bridge curse. Eriksen has taken up his mantle of the midfield metronome in that Spurs midfield and hopefully Spurs are able to keep hold of the great Dane.

Jan Vertonghen

A winner of every POTY award by everyone related to Spurs, so it is no surprise that Jan Vertonghen has come out on top here.

As dubbed by fans 'Super Jan Vertonghen' has been by far and away Spurs' most consistent performer this season. He has become a Rolls Royce of a centre back and deservedly got into the PFA Team of the Year. Always has a calm head on and never puts a foot wrong in the matches. Vertonghen this season is up there with one of the best centre backs in the league this season, it will be interesting to see if he is able to carry this form into the World Cup for Belgium and into next season in the new Spurs stadium.