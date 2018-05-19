Tottenham's three matches of the season

Tottenham have had yet another fantastic campaign, finishing third in the Premier League and going deeper in the Champions League, despite having the group of death.

Here our top three games of the season for Spurs, in reverse order.

Tottenham 4-1 Liverpool

The game that changed Spurs' fortunes at Wembley. Up to this point Spurs had really struggled to get going at the National Stadium in the League. Spurs really took the game to Liverpool and were with it right from the start. Harry Kane got two goals towards his 30 goal total. Spurs were really incredible in this game and this set the pace for how Spurs will play at Wembley from this point onwards.

Chelsea 1-3 Tottenham

After 28 long years Spurs finally broke the curse of Stamford Bridge. After what was a disappointing first half, Christian Eriksen scored one of the goals of the season to bring Spurs back into it. Dele Alli was at the double in the second half to give Spurs a much needed victory. This result put Spurs in firm control in the race for the Champions League places. The most significant part of this win is that Spurs were happy to do this without their main hitman Harry Kane for a majority of this game. Could this be the game that changes the balance of power in London.

Tottenham 3-1 Real Madrid

As the commentary team said on the night "they are in dreamland, Tottenham, the European Champions are being taken apart at Wembley, its Tottenham's night in the Champions League".

The Tottenham game of the season has to be the dismantling of the European Champions Real Madrid at Wembley. On his return to European football, Dele Alli was the man who scored twice to give Spurs a commanding lead, before Eriksen scored the goal to send Spurs fans into delerium. It was one of those games where you had to pinch yourself to believe that it is actually happening. It will be one of those nights that will live long in all Spurs fans' memory. Hopefully more memories like this will be made in the new stadium.