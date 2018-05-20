Jose Mourinho reveals why Romelu Lukaku couldn't start FA Cup final for Manchester United

Jose Mourinho revealed that Romelu Lukaku told him that he was not fit enough to to start for Manchester United in their Emirates FA Cup final defeat to Chelsea.

Lukaku, who has been out with an ankle injury he received against Arsenal last month, began on the bench for United in their 1-0 defeat to Chelsea at Wembley with Marcus Rashford starting in his place.

Mourinho insists it was Lukaku's decision to not start the final

The striker did come on in the 73rd minute but he was unable to affect the game in so little time but Mourinho insisted at his post-match press conference that was an easy decision to not start the Belgian striker given their chat before the game.

Speaking at his press conference after the game, Mourinho said "when a player tells you he is not ready to play" then how can I then "convince a player who tells he is not ready to play" to start the game it is impossible in that case.

Mourinho went on to say therefore it "was not a difficult decision" to not start Lukaku it was "an easy decision" as if a player isn't ready to play then the best thing to do is listen to them.

Mourinho felt that his team deserved more from the game against the Blues

Speaking about Chelsea, Mourinho said that he "knew the opponent I was going to play against" so to not have a "target man it would difficult for us" to break down such a compact defence so to not even have "Fellaini coming from the second line" meant that "I knew it would be difficult" for the team to get many goals.

United weren't at the races in the first half Wembley with Eden Hazard's 22nd minute penalty settling the game after Phil Jones mistake but United did improve in the second half and should have scored and that pleased Mourinho.

Mourinho said that his opinion "on my teams performance was every defeat hurts" but for him personally this defeat "hurt less" as he felt his team "gave everything and can go away without any regrets" but at the end of the day the team finished the season without a trophy.