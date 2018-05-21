Toppserien 2018 round 8 – Review: LSK, Sandviken and Klepp all win

Sandviken and LSK continue their winning form, while Avaldsnes and Stabæk get back on track. That, and more, happened in an eventful weekend of Toppserien action.

Sandviken 3 – 0 Vålerenga

Sandviken continued their sensational form when they welcomed Vålerenga to Stemmemyren. Heading into this game, Sandviken had won five games in a row, and with 3-0 against Vålerenga they took that tally to six. Camilla Ervik, Marije Brummel and Ajara Nchout Njoya with the goals for Sandviken. Vålerenga continues their disappointing start to the season, and they now have just 10 points from eight games. Sandviken, meanwhile, remain in second place.

Avaldsnes 2 - 0 Trondheims-Ørn

Avaldsnes and Trondheims-Ørn have both had their difficulties this season, but it was last year's silver medalists from Avaldsnes who were the happier of the two sides after 90 minutes. New signing Gaëlle Enganamouit scored both of Avaldsnes goals as they sent Trondheims-Ørn home with a 2-0 defeat in their bag.

Klepp 2 – 1 Røa

Klepp got a dent last week when they lost to Sandviken, but they got back on track against Røa. Last season’s Klepp topscorer, Tameka Butt, scored her first goal of the season when she made it 1-0 after 28 minutes. Gry Tofte Ims extended that lead in the second half. Røa got a goal back through a penalty from Synne Sofie Christiansen, but it wasn’t enough as Klepp won 2-1.

Stabæk 5 – 0 Lyn

Stabæk have not had a good start to the season, but against Lyn they hit all the right notes. Former Lyn player Andrea Wilmann scored a hat-trick, while Synne Sofie Jensen and Melissa Bjånesøy got one each in Stabæk’s 5-0 win.

A welcomed win for Stabæk who was second to last before this round. They’re now 9th.

Arna-Bjørnar 0 - 1 LSK Kvinner

LSK have yet to drop points this season, but for the longest time it looked like Arna-Bjørnar would be the team to finally nick some points of the league leaders. However, Guro Reiten wanted it differently. The league top scorer made it 1-0 with just three minutes to go and secured LSK all three points. That is eight wins from eight games for LSK.

Grand Bodø 1 – 2 Kolbotn

Kolbotn got on the scoresheet first through Julie Hoff Klæboe, but last-placed Grand Bodø equalized just ten minutes later, with Anne-Marthe Birkeland grabbing a goal. The second half was just three minutes old when Kolbotn re-took the lead. This time it was defender Ina Gausdal who got herself on the scoresheet. Neither team found the net again, and Kolbotn ended up winning 2-1.

Kolbotn is now fifth, but have only played six games, while Grand Bodø remain last in the table.