Harry Kane named as England captain for 2018 World Cup

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been confirmed as England's World Cup captain by Gareth Southgate.

Southgate named Kane as captain at a players meeting held at St George's Park on Monday night.

The 24-year-old has worn the captain's armband for his country on six occasions under Southgate's management in a host of international friendlies and World Cup qualifying games.

Kane fits the bill

The Spurs talisman has netted 12 goals in his 23 international appearances and has been one of just three players to captain the side under Southgate's reign.

England manager Gareth Southgate believes Harry Kane has the perfect characteristics to lead his country:

"He is a meticulous professional and one of the most important things for a captain is that they set the standard every day," he said.

"He has belief and high standards and it is a great message for the team to have a captain who has shown that it is possible to be one of the best in the world over a consistent period of time and that has been his drive.

Kane has only featured in one major tournament for England, he was a part of the side which was eliminated by Iceland in the 2016 European Championships.

"My feeling is that over the last 18 months in the camps that he's been with us he has shown that he has got the desire to take that into a team environment and he recognises the importance of bringing others with him," Southgate added.

Dream come true for Kane

The Spurs striker has never captained England at a major tournament before believes it is a childhood dream come true:

"It is an amazing honour. You always dream of playing for England growing up and to be the captain is that little bit more," he said.

Kane will lead England in their 15th World Cup which kicks off with their first game against Tunisia on June 18th.

"I'm so excited for the World Cup. I can't wait to be there and experience it. To be leading the lads out is going to be special.

"But for me, nothing changes. I'm still the person, the same player. It is just about the team. We will do what we can and go as far as we can." the 24-year-old added.

Other contenders

Kane has had limited experience wearing the captain's armband for both club and country.

Hugo Lloris leads the line at his domestic club Spurs and Kane has shared the England armband with the likes of Jordan Henderson and Eric Dier, Henderson having captained the side five times and Dier on three occasions.

Henderson has captained Liverpool for three years now and in that time led his side to a Champions League final.

The Sunderland born midfielder has also featured heavily as the national side captain and was many people's favourite to be awarded the armband.

Kane's fellow Tottenham teammate Eric Dier has also worn the armband under Southgate's reign.

The 24-year-old is expected to feature alongside Henderson in the midfield of the starting XI in Russia.