Division 1 Féminine Week 21 Review: Montpellier give themselves a lifeline

With Olympique Lyonnais already crowned champions of Division 1 Féminine once again, the intrigue now lies with the final UEFA Women's Champions League spot and who will join Olympique de Marseille in Division 2 Féminine next season.

Lille 0 - 2 Montpellier

This match up had implications for both sides of the table as Lille OSC are trying to stay in the division while Montpellier HSC are chasing down Paris Saint-Germain for that final Champions League spot.

The visitors came away with the vital three points thanks to two late goals after Lille had held off Montpellier for most of the match.

Nerila Mondesir picked up the opening goal in the 83rd minute and Marie Léger made sure of the points in the 90th minute.

Lille conceded late to Montpellier | Source: losc.fr

Montpellier are just three points behind PSG and in order for them to book their place in continental competition next season, they will need PSG to lose on the final day and for Montpellier themselves to score at least five goals.

Lille, with this defeat, find themselves only one point off the relegation zone.

Their final match is against another team who will be looking over the shoulder to avoid the drop so this loss, while possible expected, will be a bitter one to take for the home side on this occasion.

PSG 0 - 0 OL

Coming into this game, OL had nothing to play for but pride against their league rivals whereas PSG needed the win to finally stave off the challenge of Montpellier for the last Champions League spot.

Instead, what fans got was a 0-0 draw which, while not a total disaster, ensures that PSG will have to fight until the final whistle of Week 22 to stay in second.

PSG and OL could not find the winning goal against each other | Source: psg.fr

Olympique Lyonnais have their eye on the Champions League final this week and will not mind picking up the draw this weekend as they strive to finish the season unbeaten.

PSG, on the other hand, may wish they had found the breakthrough and will know that they need one final effort to finish where they are expected to finish this season.

Fleury 91 1 - 0 Guingamp

The bottom half of the table has become an almighty scrap as teams look to stay in the first division for another season. In this particular game, both Fleury 91 and EA Guingamp needed the points as they head into the last weekend of the season and it was the home side that triumphed.

Julie Machart-Rabanne struck right on the stroke of half-time to put Fleury ahead and the scoreline stayed the same until the final whistle blew.

Fleury, with this victory, jumped ahead of Guingamp in the standings and are now two points ahead of the relegation zone going into the final match of the season.

Guingamp, meanwhile, have slid into 11th and unless they win their final game and those above them falter, they will be joining OM in the second division next season.

OM 0 - 1 Rodez

OM have already been relegated this season but Rodez AF still needed the win to keep themselves out of the bottom two with only one more match day to go.

Flavie Lemaitre, who has been one of Rodez' best players this season found the game-winning goal in the 63rd minute to give Rodez a big win.

Rodez now sit in seventh, three points above Guingamp and will look to consolidate that position in the final week of matches.

OM have had a sorry season and it seems as though it will peter out without a fight based on their performance this past weekend.

Albi 0 - 1 Paris

One would think that an 85th-minute goal by Gaëtane Thiney would spell disaster for ASPTT Albi's goal to stay in the top flight for another season but due to results elsewhere, Albi actually moved up the table despite their loss to Paris FC.

The hosts made the away side work for their win though and they will take that belief into their final game as the season draws to a close.

Paris FC, like their predecessors FCF Juvisy, flattered to deceive this season and will finish in fourth, quite a ways away from the top three teams.

Soyaux 1 - 0 Bordeaux

Both ASJ Soyaux and FC Girondins be Bordeaux should be safe from the drop for another season however Soyaux made sure of it with their victory over Bordeaux.

Danielle Tolmais got the only goal of the game in the 67th minute that gave the hosts the win they wanted to push themselves into fifth place.

Bordeaux remain three points ahead of the drop zone and have the head-to-head advantage over some of the teams below them but they would have wanted to seal their top-flight status this past weekend.

Instead, they will have to grind out at least another point in the final week of matches to stay in the first division for another season.