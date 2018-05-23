Everton looking to appoint a 'modern coach,' says new Director of Football Marcel Brands

Everton’s new Director of Football Marcel Brands says he is focused on hiring a new manager who is a 'modern coach' and wants to 'work with young players.'

Brands, speaking with the club’s website for the first time since his appointment, set out his vision for the club for when he takes over the role on June 1st.

The Dutchman, who will be tasked with overhauling the Everton squad this summer says his priority is hiring Sam Allardyce’s replacement and putting into place a long-term strategy for the club.

Speaking to EvertonFC.com, Brands said: ”What the people around the club will see is new signings but behind-the-scenes there will be a lot of work and, of course, the first thing is a new manager.

"I think it is important that he wants to work in the new philosophy, the new strategy of how we want to work with a Director of Football.”

Marco Silva is the current favourite for the job and talks between Everton and the Portuguese boss continue even though the 40-year-old is locked into a dispute with his former club Watford over his sacking in January.

Getting back on track

Whoever takes over, and it is likely to be Silva in the coming days, will have their work cut out for them with a number of players both wanting to leave and also some who are set to leave Everton.

Over the past few years, short-termism has grown at the club but Brands’ appointment and subsequent appointment of a new manager will look to change that before it roots itself even further within the club.

Brands went on to add: “I think it is important that he (a new manager) creates the environment for the long-term, and I think it is important that he is a modern coach.”

The club has the vision to compete at the highest level - both domestically and continentally - but recent managerial hirings have not followed that mould.

Again, that is something that Brands will look to change.

“If you think about what Everton’s plans are, I think a modern coach will fit into that profile,” the Dutchman added.

"Then his philosophy and how he wants to play is important. I think it has to be a coach who wants to work with young players.”

Decisions to be made

There are a number of questions hanging over the Blues squad this summer and it’ll be Brands who will address them.

One key question for a number of fans is the future of promising winger Ademola Lookman who spent the second-half of last season on loan with RB Leipzig.

"I have watched several Everton games and I have looked at the players,” said Brands.

“I also saw some who were on loan to other clubs but if we are going to take decisions about players it is important the manager is involved because he is going to work with them every day.”