Brighton contemplating re-signing Calderon

Brighton are looking to get legendary full-back Inigo Calderon back to The Amex.

The full-back enjoyed a six-year spell for The Seagulls from 2010-2016 where he made 198 appearances and scored 18 goals. The two goals that stick out were in 2011-12 when he scored a 25 yard thunderbolt against Bristol City​.

The other came in 2015 when Brighton entertain Leeds United at The Amex and Calderon scored with his face after Beram Kayal's shot was palmed away by the Leeds keeper at the time, Marco Silvestri straight into the side of Calderon's face and the ball ended up in the bottom left corner.

However, for those fans who are currently getting excited about seeing him bombing up and down the right flank, Calderon is being eyed by Albion, once he has hung up his boots.

This is something which Calderon has spoke about coming back in the future in a coaching role.

Calderon has not hung up his boots yet with him still being in negotiations with Chennaiyin, the club which he won the Indian league with this year.

The Spaniard is also considering playing offers from Spain and will complete his Pro Licence in coaching this summer.

Competition

If Calderon did hang up his boots, Brighton would face stiff competition to get him back as a coach, with Alaves his former club also looking to secure his services as a coach.

Calderon is among many of the senior professionals, that Albion want back at the club in a coaching capacity. Chief Executive Paul Barber said: “The likes of Bruno, Calderon, Steve Sidwell ​and Liam Rosenior are all players who, when they finally decide to hang up their boots, we would love to have as part of the club in some way, shape or form.”