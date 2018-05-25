Championship play-off final: Aston Villa and Fulham previous meetings

When Aston Villa and Fulham meet in the Championship play-off final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, it will be the 69th meeting between the two sides.

Honours are currently even between the pair, with them both having won 23 games each, while there have been 22 draws.

Their meetings this season

The two sides last met at Craven Cottage back in February. Fulham were in the midst of their 23 game unbeaten run and overcame Villa 2-0 at the Cottage thanks to goals from Ryan Sessegnon and Floyd Ayité.

Sessegnon gave the hosts the lead shortly after half-time, following a tight, goal-less first period. Ayite then doubled the lead 20 minutes later following a mistake from Villa goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

The goalkeeper's poor free-kick was controlled by Ayite just outside the centre circle before he lofted the ball into the empty net.

In their other meeting this season, John Terry with his first goal for Villa, followed by an Albert Adomah goal cancelled out Stefan Johansen's goal and gave Villa a 2-1 win at Villa Park in October.

Terry's first Aston Villa goal opened the scoring, as the former Chelsea defender headed in Conor Hourihane's free kick. Johansen equalised for the visitors in added time of the first-half, curling in a free kick.

This didn't last long, however, as Adomah put Villa back in front just after the break.

Embed from Getty Images

Highest scoring meetings

The highest scoring game between Fulham and Aston Villa came way back in 1965. Villa beat Fulham 6-3 at Craven Cottage.

In fact, the second highest scoring meeting between the two also came in the same season, a 5-2 win for Fulham at Villa Park.

In more recent times there was a six-goal thriller back in 2005.

A Premier League clash between the two sides at Craven Cottage ended 3-3. A Brian McBride double and Heidar Helguson goal for Fulham were cancelled out by a Liam Ridgewell double and a Luke Moore goal for Villa.

The next meeting between these two is arguably the biggest of them all.

The two sides meet in the richest game in football with a place in the Premier League at stake, both sides will be wanting to win this one more than any other.