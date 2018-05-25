Terence Kongolo admits Huddersfield Town return is an “option”

Terence Kongolo has revealed that Huddersfield Town want to re-sign him for their second season in the Premier League.

The Terriers signed the Dutch defender on loan until the end of the season from AS Monaco in January, and he was an integral part of David Wagner’s side as they secured their top-flight survival.

Kongolo impressed at both centre back and right back in his 17 appearances, but since Monaco only bought the defender for €15 million last summer, it could be a difficult, or expensive, transfer for the Terriers.

“Maybe that’s another option”

When speaking to De Telegraaf, the 24-year-old refused to rule out a return to the John Smith’s Stadium for the 2018/19 campaign.

“They [Huddersfield] want me [for next season]. They indicated that they were satisfied with me. Maybe that’s another option,” he admitted.

After making very few appearances with his French parent club during the first half of last season, Kongolo has expressed the importance of him playing regular football from now on.

“I will soon have talks with AS Monaco to hear what they want. The most important thing for me is playing regular football.

"If AS Monaco gives me a good feeling and has a good future for me, I will stay there,” he explained.

“If not, I want to take a step somewhere else. I do not have time for another period like the first half of this season,” continued Kongolo.

Plenty of Huddersfield fans would love to see the newly-recalled Dutch international defender back in West Yorkshire – whether it be a permanent transfer or a season-long loan deal after his impressive performance for the Terriers last campaign.

“We played with the heart”

Kongolo went on to talk about his time with the close-knit Terriers squad, and the close friendship he formed with fellow Dutchman Rajiv van La Parra – to the extent where the pair won the ‘Bromance of the Year’ prize at the end of season awards.

“At Huddersfield, it clicked directly between Rajiv and me. He has become a good brother of mine and we have talked a lot about Feyenoord and Rotterdam,” he said.

Before adding: “He took good care of me and that’s how I came into the group.”

The defender then gave his thoughts on Huddersfield Town, and how everyone expected them to be relegated at the end of the season.

“Everyone had thought Huddersfield Town would be relegated because we had Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal as opponents in the last three games,” he said.

“Huddersfield Town is not really a big club. they have a small complex and such, but the players and staff really formed a team.”

Before concluding by praising the atmosphere around the club: “They were all hard workers and you need that for success.

"We played with the heart and that is how we stayed up, despite our heavy program.”