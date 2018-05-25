Real Madrid vs Liverpool Live Stream Score Commentary and Champions League final Score

It's interesting that neither team has managed to match their European success with a title challenge this season, bowing to the superb Barcelona and Manchester City teams respectively. Real (76) finished on just a point more (75) than Liverpool in the league, losing six games to the Reds' five.

One of Zidane's most interesting comments was about the difficulty of team selection for such a game, quipping; “This is the worst moment for a coach, deciding the team because some won’t put a jersey on and some will be on the bench and not play at all. But that’s my responsibility. That’s my job.”

Manager's Klopp and Zidane both had their say on Friday ahead of the final, Klopp joking about the lack of respect that the media seems to have for the pair's tactical skills. “If people think Zidane has no tactical knowledge - because people think the same about me - it would be really funny if two managers in the final had no clue about tactics. What would that say about the game?" said Klopp.

The rest of Liverpool's front-line shouldn't be forgotten though, with Roberto Firmino also on 10 European goals this season, whilst Sadio Mane has nine to his name. Putting that in comparison, Madrid's second-top UCL scorer (Benzema) has just four. The Reds have bagged an astonishing 46 goals on their road to the final, more than any side in history. How many more will they score tonight?

Two men guaranteed to start are Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah, arguably the two sharpest marksmen in European football at the moment. They've plundered an astonishing 25 Champions League goals between them this season, Ronaldo on 15 and Salah 10. Salah however bagged more league goals (32) than Ronaldo (26).

Real Madrid's team selection is a little more complicated, mainly because they've got everyone fit. Gareth Bale's return to fitness and form in recent weeks has seen him push for a place, possibly ahead of Karim Benzema. The most likely Madrid line-up looks to be; Navas; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Isco, Bale, Ronaldo.

We're a little way off kick-off yet but it's unlikely that there'll be any surprises on the Liverpool team sheet. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all had their seasons curtailed by injury, whilst Emre Can and Adam Lallana have been welcomed back to training recently but won't be fit enough to start. We're expecting Liverpool to go; Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Lovren, Robertson; Henderson, Milner, Wijnaldum; Salah, Mane, Firmino.

Whilst Liverpool's route to the final may have been better for the headline writers, nobody can argue against the idea that Real's has been trickier, the Spanish side reaching their fourth final in five years. They only came second in their group, out-done by Tottenham Hotspur, but have showed their real talents later in the competition, knocking PSG, Juventus and Bayern Munich - all champions of their respective domestic leagues - out of Europe.

The Reds wouldn't lose a game until the semi-final stage, beating Hoffenheim home and away before progressing through a group of Sevilla, Maribor and Spartak Moscow. Porto were hammered 5-0 in the last 16 before Jurgen Klopp's men summoned their best football to out-do Manchester City 5-1 on aggregate in the last eight. The semi-final stage pitted them up against Barcelona-conquering Roma, Liverpool putting themselves into the final thanks to a commanding first leg performance that saw them 5-0 up at one point, the tie somehow finishing 7-6 on aggregate.

Liverpool have been doing their best to smash up the prediction pieces about how they'd struggle in Europe, with a fairytale campaign bringing them all the way to Kiev. Starting with a play-off in Hoffenheim and ending here, it's been quite a ride.

What a game of football we have to look forward to. Not a David and Goliath clash, but one which pits the back-to-back winners against a team that hadn't even been in the knockout stages since 2009.

Good evening to one and all, and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of tonight's UEFA Champions League final, Real Madrid vs Liverpool in Kiev! We're Brandon Sayer and Oliver Emmerson and we'll be taking you through the evening as the two teams battle to be crowned the best team in European football. Kick-off at Kiev's Olympic Stadium is set for 19:45 BST, so strap in and get ready for what's expected to be a wild night of football at the highest level.