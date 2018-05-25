Winning the European Cup is in Liverpool's DNA, says Jordan Henderson

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson explained that it's in the club's DNA to win the European Cup, speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid.

The skipper will hope to become just the fifth Liverpool captain to lift 'Old Big Ears' on Saturday, delivering the club's sixth European Cup.

In our DNA

Speaking about how Liverpool can use their Europa League final defeat of 2015 to spur them on, Henderson reflected on the Reds' wider exploits on the European stage.

“We’ve won the European Cup as a club a few times. It’s in the DNA of Liverpool FC to win trophies," said Henderson.

"It’s important for us and the fans to do that."

Henderson also touched on the issue that many Liverpool fans are having in getting to Kiev, with multiple flights having been cancelled over airport administrative issues in Kiev.

“I'm disappointed for them. I hope they can find another route," he said, going on later to comment; “The fans have played a massive part in us getting this far. Hopefully they can create an atmosphere similar to Anfield.”

Can Liverpool do it?

Liverpool's task is a tough one as they come up against the back-to-back winners, with the last five years having seen Madrid win the competition more times than Liverpool have qualified for it.

With the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcelo, Sergio Ramos and Gareth Bale in the opposing squad Henderson is under no illusion as to the difficulty of the test ahead of him and his teammates, but fancies Liverpool to trouble Real.

“Real Madrid are a fantastic team with fantastic players but we’re a good team as well. If we play to the levels we’re capable of I know we can hurt Madrid.”