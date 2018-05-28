Damallsvenskan week 6 review: Växjö brush Kalmar off as promoted pair spar

In action twice, Hammarby fell at home two times in three days first to Linköping before Djurgården claimed honours in the Stockholm derby after having been held at home by LB07 as Växjö sprung into fourth with a win over Kalmar.

Elsewhere, Piteå, Rosengård and Kristianstad picked up wins against Göteborg, Vittsjö and Eskilstuna to keep the top three unchanged.

Having gone a goal down in the eighth minute when Anna Oskarsson rose well to nod Kosovare Asllani’s corner home, Bajen responded swiftly, restoring party seven minutes later through Madeleine Tegström at their own corner. With both sides looking to jump-start their seasons it was the current champions who found the winner when Natasha Dowie volleyed Nicoline Sørensen’s cross past Emma Holmgren, the ‘keeper in fine form to consistently deny the Brit’ until the very death.

As the saying goes, you can wait for an age before two turn up at once, that was the story at the Stockholms Stadion when DIF and LB07 sparred on Thursday night, the game without a goal until the second half. With neither looking too sharp in front of goal, the hosts took the lead ten minutes after the break a deep corner sent back into the mixer and Ingibjörg Sigurðardóttir bright to knock it home. The lead lasted just three minutes however before Mia Persson let fly from 16-yards, her rising curler dropping perfectly into the top right corner to tie the two sides back up.

Picking up their third win on the bounce, KDFF have stretched their unbeaten run to six, leaving Eskilstuna in the bottom two in the process. Therese Ivarsson took herself to the top of the goal scoring charts this season as she gave the hosts the lead 24 minutes in, nodding the ball home for her fifth of the term – a tally she shares with Anja Mittag.

Still looking off of the pace, United continued to struggle when it mattered, a similar story of the side from Eskilstuna not being a million miles from a goal but hopelessly unable to convert this season.

Top of the table and not looking to loosen their grip, Piteå stretched their winning run to six, June Pedersen’s early goal enough for all three points in Gothenburg. Awarded a free kick 45-yards out less than ten minutes into the match, Pedersen sent the ball deep into the box, neither red nor black shirt able to get anything on the ball as it bounced two-yards out and lifted into the far side of the net.

With just two wins from their first five, the hosts showed more going forward but couldn’t get the better of Cajsa Andersson as the 25-year-old held onto her third clean sheet of the term.

Continuing their fine form since their promotion, Växjö made no mistakes at home to fellow promoted side, Kalmar, the league strugglers unable to wrench themselves form the bottom of the table. Anna Anvegård gave the host the lead four minutes when her curled effort bounced off of the turf against the inside of the post, slipping into the net behind Tove Enblom. The hosts needed just another eight minutes to add a second, Jelena Čanković’s corner met in mid-air by Nellie Karlsson for the 22-year-old to glance home with her head. In a rare trip up the pitch, Kalmar cut the deficit in half when Amanda Fredriksson volleyed Jennie Nordin’s weak header through the box and home, Katie Fraine caught out though the hosts weren’t left to pay for the error.

Continuing their assault of the away goal Växjö were rewarded with a third after the break, Nordin’s deep throw saw the Kajsa Lang nod the ball into Čanković’s chest, the Serbian bright to let the ball drop onto her toe before lifting it into the far corner. Kalmar saw another handful of chances but it was still only Växjö who could make the most of theirs, the hosts claiming their fourth just before the hour. Attempting to play out from the back, Enblom’s weak pass was easily snuffed out by Anvegård who squared for Sofia Johansson, the attacker slipped the ball home without much trouble.

A floated ball from Ali Riley saw the hosts take the lead seventeen minutes in when Fiona Brown flicked it over countrywoman Shannon Lynn as she arrived in the box. Knocking on the door all match, their own poor finishing cost the former champions as they failed to convert their better chances before Brown grabbed a second. The young Scot completing a one-two with Ebba Wieder before slipping the ball into the bottom left corner from just outside the box, the visitors unable to find a response over the last half hour.

The win keeps Rosengård second, five points adrift of the top spot and with Kristianstad snapping at their heels, Vittsjö remain above the drop zone on goal difference alone.

Hammarby 0-1 Djurgården

Drawing a crowd of over 4,000 for the Stockholm derby at the Tele2, it was the visiting fans who were left cheering at the whistle. The match with plenty of goal-mouth action, kept both sets of fans on their toes throughout until Mia Jalkerud picked the ball up in the D, bringing it under control before lashing it into the bottom right corner beyond the reach of Holmgren. The win a welcome one for the Blue Stripes who have stretched their unbeaten run to three, Bajen now without a win in their last five.