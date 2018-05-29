Brighton & Hove Albion announce their pre-season lineup

Brighton & Hove Albion have announced part of their pre-season plan for the 2018/19 season. The Seagulls will be hoping that they can have a strong pre-season so they can head in the 2018/19 season as confident as they can be, especially with the Premier League season starting in the second week of August.

What the schedule looks like

The pre-season starts on the 8th July when Chris Hughton's side travel abroad to a pre-season training camp, which is capped off with them facing Swiss Super League side, St Gallen on the 14th July.

One of Brighton's summer signings will join up in the squad for the pre-season training camp, giving Brighton fan's the chance to see Florin Andone in action after his move from Deportivo La Coruna. Fellow summer signing, Leon Balogun will probably not be at the pre-season camp with him looking set to be in Nigeria's World Cup squad.

Albion's second pre-season fixture will see them take on League One side, AFC Wimbeldon at the Cherry Red Records Stadium on the 21st July at 3pm.

Just three days later, The Seagulls then head to the valley to take on League One side, Charlton Athletic. They will lineup against a familiar face in Jake Forster-Caskey who scored a couple of cracking goals in his time at the Albion.

Then on Saturday 28th July, Brighton head off to St Andrews to face Birmingham City, where they will line up against a former player in David Stockdale.

Two more friendlies yet to be confirmed

Brighton are also set to announce another two fixtures to finish off their pre-season plans. The first is an away midweek fixture, potentially abroad, in the week beginning Monday 30th July.

Then to round of their pre-season campaign on the weekend of Friday 3rd to Sunday 5th August at The Amex, with a showpiece home friendly.



This is then followed by the start of the new Premier League season the following weekend.

