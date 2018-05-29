Aston Villa 0-1 Fulham: Fulham player ratings as they are promoted back to the Premier League

Fulham secured their return to the Premier League with a 1-0 win over Aston Villa at Wembley.

The winner came from club captain Tom Cairney midway through the first half.

Even after being reduced to ten men, when Denis Odoi was dismissed, Fulham were able to see out the victory.

Ream dominates at the back

Marcus Bettenelli (6) - A very solid display from Bettenelli, nerves never really came into play for Bettenelli and when he was called upon, he was more than able to match it.

Ryan Fredericks (6) - Fredericks had the tough task of dealing with Albert Adomah and he did his job to a moderate success. He was lucky to escape a red card for his challenge on Jack Grealish in the first half.

He had to be taken off for his own good in the second half, as Adomah was getting the better of him, when Villa were attacking with more intent.

Denis Odoi (4) - An accident waiting to happen throughout the game and was destined to be sent off at some point. Odoi has turned from hero to zero, after it was him who scored the goal that took Fulham to Wembley but looked dreadful and was deservedly dismissed for a wildly mistimed tackle on Grealish. Could have proved very costly in the game but fortunately for the Belgian, it wasn't.

Tim Ream (8) - The polar opposite to Denis Odoi, Ream was Mr Reliable at the back for Fulham, especially when Villa threw the kitchen sink at them in the second half.

Ream met every cross and put in those crunching tackles that were needed to keep Villa at bay.

Matt Targett (6) - A performance that was neither amazing nor poor. Kept Robert Snodgrass rather quiet from that side of the pitch but Targett did go rather under the radar but did his job to the best of his ability and it will be interesting to see where he is playing his football next season.

Embed from Getty Images

Cairney strikes

Tom Cairney (8) - You could see how much this win meant to Tom Cairney and it is made more special for him, that it was his goal, that took Fulham back to the Premier League. Cairney was industrious in that midfield and went toe to toe with the powerhouse that is Mile Jedinak in the Villa midfield. Cairney took his goal wonderfully well, with the coolest of finishes past Sam Johnstone.

Stefan Johansen (7) - You could see how hard Johansen worked by the fact that he had nothing left in the tank when he had to be taken off with 20 minutes to go. The midfield trio were superb and neutralised Villa in that opening 45 minutes.

Kevin McDonald (7) - The final member of the midfield trio and it is hard to find words to describe how well, these three players played in this game. McDonald is one of those players that is the unsung heroes of the midfield as he holds back and allows Cairney and Johansen to run forward and get involved in the attack.

Embed from Getty Images

Industrious attackers

Aboubakar Kamara (7) - Kamara was a wildcard pick for the semi-final second leg against Derby County but he did impress Slavisa Jokanovic enough to get the nod for the final. Kamara certainly delivered a performance that his manager was hoping for. His pace and strength caused Alan Hutton problems all afternoon and if it was not for a loss of footing in the second half, Kamara could have made the last 20 minutes a little easier.

Aleksandar Mitrovic (7) - The Serb has been a revelation since moving on loan in January and although he did not score in the game, his hold up play to bring other into the game was exceptional. Mitrovic made himself a nuisance to both James Chester and John Terry.

It will be interesting to see if Jokanoivc can keep hold of him permanently.

Ryan Sessegnon (7) - Another big game, another performance from this young man. Set up the winner with a superbly weighted pass through to Cairney. Sessegnon battled for the ball at every opportunity and gave his all for the team.

The question of whether or not Sessegnon be at Fulham next season will be one to keep an eye on.