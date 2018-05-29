Huddersfield Town looking to take Liverpool youngster Wilson on loan

Huddersfield Town have joined the battle for Liverpool youngster Harry Wilson.

Unlikely to get him on a permanent deal, the Terriers are keen to sign the 21-year-starlet on loan for next season. The Liverpool winger spent the second half of last seaon on loan to Hull City, and is set for another spell out on loan to gain experience and game time.

Wilson played 14 times during the spell at Hull and scored seven times, including an amazing brace against Bristol City in an unbelievable 5-5 draw.

His performances have certainly caught the eye of several clubs, with the Terriers believing he's a good fit to help their survival fight next season.

Huddersfield are currently thought to be the only Premier League club to be in the running for the youngster. Hull City are keen to have Wilson return to them next season, while Leeds United are also interested in the Welsh international.

The Klopp connnection

The pull of the young winger is so great that Rangers are also looking at Wilson for a loan spell. With Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard recently announced as the Rangers manager, a move could be made by the Scottish club to bring the winger over the border. Gerrard knows Wilson well and coached himself under Klopp, so this could be a factor in where the starlet plays next season.

Gerrard is not the only one with a connection to Liverpool though, as the Terriers' boss David Wagner is close friends with Jurgen Klopp. Should Wilson want to experience Premier League football outside of Anfield, then Huddersfield would be a good place for the winger to cut his teeth. Ultimately where Wilson ends up will be decided by his parent club, they player himself and what guarantees if any can be provided for match time. However, with at least five clubs intersted, there will be no shortage of offers for Wilson and he could well end up chosing himself where he wants to play next season.