Division 1 Féminine Week 22 Review: Guingamp stay in the top division

On the final day of the Division 1 Féminine, the last of the remaining storylines played themselves out as EA Guingamp stayed in the top division and Paris Saint-Germain finished in second, earning a berth in the UEFA Women's Champions League next season.

Guingamp 1 - 0 OM

Marine Pervier scored a great winner to keep her team in the division | Source: eaguingamp.com

A 52nd minute Marine Pervier goal was enough to keep Guingamp in the Division 1 Féminine next season. Their opponents on the final day, Olympique de Marseille, have already been relegated but they did not make it easy for the hosts.

With so little separating the teams at the bottom, Guingamp knew that nothing less than a win would be acceptable and thanks to Pervier, that became a reality.

Guingamp finish the season in tenth with 22 points fro their six wins and four draws. OM finished their season in twelfth with 12 points and only three wins the entire season. For a team that performed so well last season, OM's demise has been unfortunate but Guingamp will not pay any mind to that.

They continue to stay in the top flight despite their lesser resources and will use this summer to try and gain the players they need to once again stay in the first division.

Soyaux 0 - 3 PSG

Marie- Antoinetter Katoto is a superstar in the making | Source: psg.fr

ASJ Soyaux knew that their future in the league was not in doubt and with PSG needing the win to stay in second, the outcome was one that most predicted.

Marie-Antoinette Katoto, who has been one of the best players in the league this year, scored her 21st goal of the season in the 28th minute to put PSG ahead. Onema Geyoro then made sure of the points with two goals in the 47th minute and the 51st minute, her first two goals of the season.

PSG finished in second with this result, eight points off the top but more importantly, three points ahead of third to secure a Champions League spot for next season.

Soyaux finished the season in fifth with 24 points and will be happy with their overall season as they stayed.

Montpellier 3 - 1 Albi

In a game that had important implications for both teams, Montpellier HSC pulled off a home win against ASPTT Albi.

Valerie Gauvin put the hosts ahead in the 45th minute but Manon Rouzies restored parity with a 68th-minute penalty. Stina Blackstenius put Montpellier back ahead in the 75th minute and then Gauvin scored Montpellier's third in stoppage time.

Montpellier needed PSG to drop points while they won their own game to leapfrog the Parisiennes into second but it was not to be.

Montpellier finish the season in third and will look to go again next season. Albi on the other hand, have now been relegated. They needed to win to stay in the top flight and this result left them in eleventh, two points off of safety.

Rodez 0 - 6 OL

Days after winning the Champions League, Olympique Lyonnais were in no mood to be generous and trounced Rodex AF by six goals to nil. Emelyne Laurent opened the scoring in the eighth minute and after that, it was all one-way traffic.

Ada Hegerberg scored her 31st goal of the season in the 21st minute and ended up as the league's top scorer once again. Then came one of the most memorable braces of the day as Camille Abily, who is retiring at the end of the season, scored a brace with goals in the 34th and 41st minutes.

Eugénie Le Sommer then carried on her good form with a brace herself, scoring in the 67th and 70th minutes of the match.

Despite the loss, Rodez stayed above the relegation zone thanks to Albi's loss to PSG on the same day. OL will now prepare for a Coupe de France Féminine final against PSG in three days time as they look to complete yet another treble-winning season.

Bordeaux 1 - 2 Lille

Lille finished their season strongly | Source: losc.fr

Lille OSC finished off their season in the top flight on a high as they picked up an away win against FC Girondins de Bordeaux.

Kenza Dali and Ouleymata Sarr scored the two goals for Lille in the fourth and 89 minutes of the game while Sophie Istillart scored Bordeaux' only goal of the game in the 88th minute, one minute before Sarr one the game for Lille.

Lille finish above Bordeaux in fifth due the win, with one point more than their opponents on the day. Both sides also finished safely above the drop zone due to goal difference and head-to-head advantages over the teams below them in the table.

Paris 0 - 0 Fleury 91

Paris FC and Fleury 91 finished their season with a nil-nil draw against each other. Fleury 91 will be the happier of the two sides considering the gulf of talent between the two teams and will go away from this season with some self-belief thanks to this result.

Paris end their so-so season in fourth, 34 points off the top after a season that saw them play well below par on multiple occasions.

Fleury end the season in eighth, two points above the relegation zone and looking towards another season in the top division.