Liverpool 2017-18 season review: Reds come up short in trophy hunt but create memories aplenty

Liverpool wouldn't be able to clinch their first trophy under Jurgen Klopp in the 2017-18 season, but securing successive top four finishes mixed with a fairytale Champions League run ensured that it will be a season fondly looked back on.

Summer of stability

Liverpool's biggest challenge in the summer transfer window would prove to be keeping Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona's clutches, something they managed to do despite an eleventh hour bid from the Catalans.

That ensured there would be no key outgoings, Lucas Leiva's departure to Lazio the most high profile.

Most of the focus was on the incomings, with Mohamed Salah's £36.9 million move from AS Roma the biggest deal, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's late move from Arsenal coming in a close second at £35 million.

Draws and back to the drawing board

Liverpool's season got off to a fairly good start, youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold scoring a stunning free-kick on Champions League debut in Hoffenheim to help the Reds through their play-off match, whilst seven points were racked up from the opening three league games.

However, draws were a constant source of frustration for Klopp's side, they'd be held to a stalemate in four of their first eight league games.

The ninth game would be the turning point though, a Dejan Lovren disasterclass the low-point of a 4-1 thrashing at Wembley to Tottenham Hotspur, the Croatian substituted in the first half after gifting the Lilywhites two goals.

Salah kicks into gear

Klopp's men would recover from the Spurs game in sensational fashion, going on an unbeaten 14 game run in the league during which they'd win 10.

Salah was proving to be something of a sensation by this point, his brace against Leicester City on December 30 taking his tally for the season to 23 before the New Year had been rung in.

Liverpool's final game of that unbeaten run would be the 4-3 win over Manchester City, their first of three victories over the Citizens in the season.

Doing so, they became the first of just two teams to beat City in Pep Guardiola's a title winning season, a fantastic achievement in itself.

However, a 1-0 away defeat to Swansea City the week after would highlight the inconsistency that prevented the Reds from challenging City for the title.

Allez Allez Allez

Liverpool would keep their solid league form up after Christmas, but the real story in the second half of the season was about their Champions League run.

Having sold Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in January as the struggle to keep him finally became too much, few gave the Reds much of a chance despite the long awaited addition of Virgil van Dijk.

Porto were swatted aside 5-0 in the last 16 as Sadio Mane ran rampant away from home, before Liverpool produced a perfect two-legged performance against Manchester City to win 5-1 on aggregate against all the odds.

Roma, who had seen off Barcelona in the last eight, lay in wait in the semi-finals, quietly thinking they had what it took to get better of their ex-teammate in Salah.

How wrong they were.

5-0 up after 70 minutes in the home leg, Liverpool eased off the gas to only win 5-2 and conceded late goals again in the away leg to progress 7-6 on aggregate, a score that didn't come close to representing the gap between the sides.

Kiev heartbreak a foundation to build upon

Real Madrid proved to be one step too much in the final, a combination of Loris Karius howlers and a devastating shoulder injury to Mohamed Salah aiding the Galacticos in their 3-1 victory, a fourth title in five years.

That allowed Liverpool's rivals to crawl out of the cupboard and mock the teary Reds, Klopp losing a sixth final out of seven.

However, the signing of high-profile midfielder Fabinho less than 48 hours after the final showed that Liverpool have put the building blocks in place for future success.

A trophy is surely around the corner.