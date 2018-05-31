Marcel Brands: Marco Silva will be a "very good manager for Everton"

Marcel Brands believes that Marco Silva will be a 'very good manager for Everton' after the Portuguese boss was appointed as Blues boss.

Brands, who officially joins the club on June 1st, will work closely with the new Everton manager as the club begins a summer structural shake-up.

Speaking to Everton TV, the 56-year-old Dutchman said: “Marco is a young coach but also an experienced coach and he’s worked already at the top, while also gaining experience of the Premier League which is also an important factor.

“One of the most important things is that he’s a guy who wants to play attractive, attacking football and also wants to work in the structure we have at Everton.”

Upon his appointment, the club’s new Director of Football stated he was looking for a ‘modern coach’ who wants to 'work with young players’ as the club embarked on finding a replacement for Sam Allardyce following his departure.

Brands believes that Silva fits the mould.

He added: “He’s a guy who has proved already that he wants to work with young players, make them better and he has performed very well with the teams he’s worked with.

“He will be a very good manager for Everton.”

Embed from Getty Images

Buying into a vision

Brands and Silva will work closely to attempt to rebuild the Everton squad - working, firstly, on trimming the fat within the squad and then moving on to improving the squad in a bid to mount a challenge for the European places in the Premier League.

Silva will have to buy into Brands’ vision but the Dutchman believes that won’t be a problem.

“His vision in football, the way he is thinking about football is what we want,” Brands added.

“He wants to structure a team and he has proved already with a few clubs with good results, so I believe strongly in him.”

The pair will get to work on their first official day together at Finch Farm on Friday in offices directly across each other at the club’s training ground.

Brands concluded: “He’s an open guy who wants to work together with good staff and in an environment at Finch Farm which is conducive to building something strong.”