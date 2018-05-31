Southampton release confirmed retained list for the 2018-19 season

Southampton have released their official retained list ahead of the 2018-19 season, which confirms that the first-team duo of Jérémy Pied and Florin Gardoș will be on the look-out for new clubs this summer as the Saints announce both have not been offered new terms on the south coast.

Pied initially joined Southampton in the summer of 2016 from his native homeland outfit OGC Nice of Ligue 1 in France. The defender has made a total of eight senior squad appearances for the Premier League side in the two years he spent at St. Mary's - only two of those were during the 2017-18 campaign.

Meanwhile, Romanian centre-half Gardoș has struggled to fit in at the Saints since his arrival in 2014. The 29 year-old even spent the latter stages of last season on loan at Clubul Sportiv Universitatea Craiova.

Southampton have also let go of a number of players from their under-23 ranks. Striker Olufela Olomola, who has spent the last twelve months on loan at League Two club Yeovil Town, is also on the search for a new employer having not had his contract renewed with the Saints.

They follow Ollie Cook, Armani Little, Will Wood, Ben Cull, Oliver Gardner, Javen Siu and Richard Bakary out of the door at St. Mary's this summer.

Loaness return to Southampton

Several players on the brink of Mark Hughes's first-team have returned to the club following loan spells outside of the Premier League over the 2017-18 season.

Striker Sam Gallagher, who is contracted until 2021, played at Championship outfit Birmingham City where he tallied 34 matches for the Blues and netted seven goals.

As for 23 year-old holding midfielder Harrison Reed, a player who may very well be out the exit at St. Mary's this summer with Norwich City, where he spent his time on loan, keen to tie him down to a permanent deal at Carrow Road

Matt Targett enjoyed a highly successful final six months to the campaign having signed for Fulham back in January - helping the Cottagers earn promotion back to the top-flight via the Play-Offs.

First-team contract lengths

Coincidentally, there were no other members of the first-team who had their contracts up for renewal in the off-season; with Pied and Gardoș being the only members of Hughes's first-team who had deals coming to the end following the climax of the 2017-18 campaign. Everyone else in the manager's plans remains tied to the Saints.

2019: Alex McCarthy, Steven Davis.

2020: Maya Yoshida, Cedric Soares, Dusan Tadic, Josh Sims, Shane Long, Charlie Austin.

2021: Ryan Bertrand, Oriol Romeu, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Harrison Reed, Sam McQueen, Sofiane Boufal, Nathan Redmond, Manolo Gabbiadini, Guido Carrillo, Sam Gallagher.

2022: Fraser Forster, Wesley Hoedt, Jack Stephens, Jan Bednarek, Matt Targett, Mario Lemina, James Ward-Prowse.