Everton ready to revive interest in William Carvalho

Everton are ready to revive their long-standing interest in Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho as new boss Marco Silva looks to begin building his Blues squad.

Carvalho, 26, has been of interest to Everton for a number of seasons and came very close to joining the Blues under former manager Ronald Koeman.

The midfielder has remained with Sporting since but has been readily linked with moves to the Premier League with West Ham United being the most recent in failing to get a deal over the line.

Now, however, new Toffees boss Silva has his eyes set on bringing the Portuguese international to Goodison Park in his bid to shake-up a stagnant Everton midfield.

The 26-year-old is reportedly valued at around €40 million but reports in Portugal suggest that Carvalho could be set to leave Sporting on a free due to the ongoing conflict between the club’s President, fans and players.

Sporting captain Rui Patricio has already handed in a 30 plus page resignation letter to indicate his intentions to have his contract with Sporting terminated and other players, such as Carvalho, are reportedly expected to follow suit.

Being on a free would likely generate plenty of interest in Carvalho but Silva, who arrives for work with Everton on Monday, has him eyed as a top target.

However, with a potential summer exodus on their hands, Sporting could be likely to work out a cheaper transfer than their initial valuation.

Silva and newly appointed Director of Football Marcel Brands will be looking to pounce.

Everton exits to pave the way for recruits

Everton’s midfield was certainly a weak point last season and requires upgrading this summer.

That overhaul could be sped up thanks to interest in certain players for elsewhere.

Morgan Schneiderlin, who underperformed mightily last season, is of interest to Marseille and looks set for a summer move away from Merseyside.

Carvalho, who would be an upgrade on the Frenchman, would fit right into his role next to Idrissa Gana Gueye in the heart of the Everton side.

Wayne Rooney, whilst a more attacking option than the Portuguese midfielder, is expected to join DC United in the coming days and getting both his and Schneiderlin’s wages off the Everton books would open up a sizeable amount to be reinvested.

Brands’ first objective is to trim the fat of the Everton squad with a number of senior players like Rooney and Schneiderlin set for an exit.