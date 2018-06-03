Huddersfield Town interested in signing Andre Silva from AC Milan

Sky Sports are amongst many media outlets stating that Huddersfield Town are interested in singing Andre Silva from AC Milan.

The Portuguese forward has four years still remaining on his contract with Milan, having signed for the Italian club last summer. However, his debut season with the Rossoneri proved to be a struggle at the San Siro.

The 22-year-old forward made 40 appearances for Milan and netted 10 goals during that time, however, only two of those came in Serie A.

Silva enjoyed a better time at Porto where he made 44 appearances and scored 21 goals.

The forward will be looking for more game time and the Terriers can certainly provide that.

A lack of goals was the major issue faced by the Premier League club last season, so the possible acquisition of Silva would likely signal a major boost in that area for Huddersfield.

Competition from elsewhere

The Terriers face competition from elsewhere however for the signature of the Milan forward.

Newly promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers are also reported to be looking to sign Silva, as are AS Monaco.

All this talk is despite the fact that current Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso stating that Silva will be staying with the Italian side.

In a recent interview with MilanTV on the topic of his striking options, Gattuso said: "[Nikola] Kalinic and Andre Silva? I hope that they will improve, Andre Silva has scored.

"All of you keep talking about an exit for them but we will hold onto them both, tightly."

Transfer Budget

Should the Terriers secure the signature of the forward, it would be a major coup for the club.

It would also be their record signing to date, blowing out of the water the previous record signing of £10m for Steve Mounie and Laurent Depoitre.

Reports suggest that a fee of around £20 million is the minimum Milan would accept. Having purchased the forward for around £33m they would be making a loss on the deal.

Rumours of financial problems for the club could make any deals necessary to stay alive, so an offer from Huddersfield Town is not as unlikely as it first may sound.

With head coach David Wagner looking to strengthen the squad for their second season in the top flight, this would be a potentially huge signing for the Terriers.

Silva is currently in Portugal preparing with his national team for the World Cup, so any decision on his future could be held off until after appearances in Russia.