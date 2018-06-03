Damallsvenskan week 7 review: Eskilstuna spring out of drop zone

Wins for Piteå and Rosengård over Linköping and LB07 kept the two of the table unchanged as third-placed Kristianstad lost ground after their first loss of the year away to KG.

Elsewhere, Eskilstuna pulled away from the bottom two with a win over relegation-challenged Kalmar as Vittsjö hit Växjö for three of the best.

Off to a flying start in the Malmö derby, Rosengård too an early lead when Iva Landeka hammered a spot-kick into the bottom left corner four minutes in after Anja Mittag had gone down in the box.

A streaking run from Sanne Troelsgaard was enough to see the visiting team double their advantage before the half-hour when she slipped the ball through to Fiona Brown.

The Scot’s low ball too much for Emma Lind, not out of the match just yet, LB struck the woodwork either side of the break but failed to find the back of the net, leaving Zećira Mušović with little to do.

Piteå continued their perfect run this season at the Linköping Arena, asking questions of Matilda Haglund throughout though it was the hosts who took the lead. Kept alive by Anna Oskarsson, Natasha Dowie found Kosovare Asllani’s lofted free kick, heading the ball home at the far post.

Deadly as ever as set pieces, a deep corner from June Pedersen saw the visitors find late parity, Julia Karlernäs reliably rising well to nod the ball into the back of the waiting goal. Given a scare by Dowie, the league leaders found a stoppage-time winner to keep themselves five points clear of FCR in second.

A free kick from considerable range sent into the mixer by Pedersen, Karlernäs the first to the aerial ball to knock it down for Cecilia Edlund to sweep home.

Yet to get going this season, United gave their league campaign a shot in the arm with a conclusive win away to bottom-placed Kalmar.

Off the mark fifteen minutes in when Felicia Karlsson fired the ball into the top corner at an uncleared corner, the visitors doubled their advantage five minutes later courtesy of an 18-yard effort from Loreta Kullashi.

Still looking for more, Eskilstuna found a third after the hour when Mimmi Larsson picked out the far top corner from outside the box, leaving Tove Enblom grasping at the air.

The win is enough to take Eskilstuna out of the bottom two and leave Kalmar with just one win in their first seven.

Taking the lead in the seventh minute, through Linda Sällström’s flicked header, the hosts had to weather a storm from Växjö before they found a second half cushion.

With her second of the season, winter signing Michelle De Jongh doubled the advantage when she picked out the top corner from 22-yards leaving Katie Fraine rooted in place. Second-highest goalscorer in the league last season - with 15 - Sällström took her tally this year to four ten-minutes from time when she turned Emma Lund’s deflected effort home.

The loss Växjö’s third of the season and it marks the first time they’ve conceded more than two since their promotion.

In a match of missed chances, KDFF saw their unbeaten record this season come to an abrupt end, the team dealt their first loss in nine league outings, though they still sit two points clear of fourth placed Linköping.

With chances for both, the visitors looked to have left their finishing boots at home, joint top goalscorer in the league this season, Therese Ivarsson unable to take her tally to six for the term despite a fine chance in the first half. It looked contagious as Christen Press failed to make Moa Olsson pay for passing the ball straight to her feet, the American unable to get the ball under control in time to shoot at the open goal before the defence got back.

The chances continued after the break and Mia Carlsson came closest to the breakthrough when had Jennifer Falk at full stretch to push the ball out of play at a whipped free kick.

The deadlock was finally broken in the last minute of regulation time when Elin Rubensson’s 40-yard free kick worked its way to Adelina Engman, the substitute with space to rise and nod the ball into the unguarded side of the net.