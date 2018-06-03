Kit Graham talks about her love for her childhood club

After picking up her third trophy, in four years, as top goal scorer in WPL South VAVEL UK spoke to Charlton Athletic striker Kit Graham.

Progression

One of the most potent strikers currently playing inside of the M25, 22-year-old Graham has been a prominent feature in the Addicks side that has, at the fifth time of asking, navigated their way to the second tier of women’s football in England. Surpassing 200 goals for the clubs she’s been at for 15 years, Graham’s total of 207 goals in 211 matches is the jaw-dropping indictment to her prowess in front of goal.

Unquestionably having caught the eye of more prominent teams around the country, the striker hasn’t wavered in her commitment to Charlton, focusing on her team and herself rather than other clubs.

“I’ve just been working on progressing as a player and the coaches we have are good at the moment, they’ve been at the top, they’re good coaches… I don’t know, my heart is with Charlton, I’ve been there since I was seven so if I can progress with them, that’s what I want to do.”

Having found a home in the heart of Charlton’s attack, the young striker isn’t entirely sure if there’s any style she’s adopted from her contemporaries but remains grateful for the balance in the team, humbly admitting she wouldn’t be able to score without their help.

“When I first started out I wasn’t even a striker, I was a centre mid’ and then I got played on the left wing and I just kind of found my eye for goal, and I enjoy playing there and enjoy playing with the people behind me and I can’t do it without them…”

Inspired by former Addick who’s gone on to great things, Graham sites a familiar name as one who she would look up to.

“When I was little, obviously being in the youth set up of Charlton, I looked up to players like Eni Aluko she was a very big player for me.”

Derbies galore

Having only secured their place in the second tier after a play-off win at Bramall Lane last Sunday, the rigors of the WPL season have refused to take their toll on the potent striker, the 22-year-old already wanting to get stuck into the new season.

“We’ve only had a few days since the play-off and we’re already thinking about pre-season, and we’ll enjoy our rest and our celebrations but I can’t wait to get back to it already.”

One of four London based teams in the Women’s Championship (and one of seven of thetop two tiers), the new season boasts a chance for plenty of derbies as well as a meeting with the previous team to be promoted through the play-offs.

“Last season, Tottenham got promoted, it’s always a good game against them so I’ll enjoy that and playing against Millwall, they’re a good team, they’ve made a name for themselves in this league so we’ll enjoy it.”