WSL transfer round up: 3 June 2018

With the season barely over, teams across England have already been busy in the transfer market, renewing and signing new blood.

Arsenal and Birmingham City

One of the teams set for a busy summer, the Gunners have made light work of business so far, confirming both that Heather O’Reilly has left and Austria captain Viktoria Schnaderbeck has joined from Bayern Munich. The London side having already handed out new deals to Dutch trio Daniëlle van De Donk, Dominique Janssen and Sari van Veenendaal as well as midfield favourite Jordan Nobbs.

Whilst the Blues have let Freda Ayisi, Maddy Cusack and Coral-Jade Haines go as well as handing new deals to Kerys Harrop, Sarah Mayling and Connie Scofield. The other news around Damson Park is that Emily Westwood has retired, though the former Birmingham skipper will stay at the club in a new capacity.

Chelsea

With fans knowing that stalwarts Katie Chapman and Claire Rafferty wouldn’t be around for the forthcoming season, Eni Aluko and Becky Spencer fast announced their departures along with Fran Kitching. Blues fans given a quick boost with the news that Ji So-Yun and Maren Mjelde had signed new terms with the club before Fran Kirby announced a new three-year deal.

Everton, Liverpool and Manchester City

In the north west, Liverpool have seen their numbers depleted as Siobhan Chamberlain, Kate Longhurst and Caroline Weir have all left for pastures new. Their cross-town rivals have fared better so far this summer, losing Mollie Green and (for all intense and purposes) swapping Marthe Munsterman for Ajax midfielder Inessa Kaagman.

Having first announced that Tessel Middag and Jane Ross hadn’t had their contracts extended, the Citizens unveiled Lauren Hemp – who will sign a professional contract when she turns 18 in August – from Bristol City as well as Caroline Weir from Liverool.

Elsewhere

In the west country it’s been about the men in charge as Jamie Sherwood has officially left his role after having announced his intentions sometime ago although very few would have expected Willie Kirk to leave his post at Bristol City. At Adams Park, Reading have opted not to offer new deals to Melissa Fletcher, Kirsty Linnett or Harriet Scott, the club quiet on the signings front so far. At Brighton, Hope Powell has yet to show her hand, only having confirmed that Amelia Ritchie, Chloe Sansom and Lucy Somes are surplus to requirements.

In the second tier, Durham have already started to arrange their affairs for the coming season, handing new contracts to Zoe Ness, Nicki Gears and Rachel Lee.