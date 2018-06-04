Huddersfield Town close to signing Ramadan Sobhi from Stoke

Huddersfield Town are close to signing Ramadan Sobhi from Stoke City.

The 21-year-old Egyptian played in the friendly 0-0 draw with Colombia in Italy over the weekend, but the Egyptian FA released him for a temporary return to England to hold talks and have a medical with the Terriers.

When Stoke were relegated Sobhi expressed a desire to remain in the top flight, the Terriers heard that news and immediately expressed an interest when the window opened. The issue of the upcoming World Cup and the warm up friendly matches could have stood in the way. Fortunately for head coach David Wagner the Egyptian FA have given consent for a quick trip back to England so that the business can be sorted before the start of the World Cup.

Sobhi made 30 appearances for Stoke last season, scoring two goals. One of these was against the Terriers on boxing day 2017. Wagner knows where the Terriers need to strenghten and it appears that attacking midfield is one of those. Sobhi was unable to prevent the Potters being relegated and was looking for a club in the Premier League to move to. When Huddersfield made the call, Sobhi was already travelling with his country in preparation for Russia 2018, so the midfielder had to seek permission to make the return. The medical and talks will take place and the Sobhi will rejoin his team mates for more World Cup preparations.

Bring out the best

The Egyptian can play on the wing too so would be another useful additon to the Terriers squad. Wagner has the ability to bring out the best in a player where others have not, or it seems like the player has previously underperformed. Jonas Lössl moved to Huddersfield after an indifferent season before with Mainz 05, but since making the move to the Premier League has improved immensely.

Sobhi playing style, which combines dribbling, clinical passing, vision, and an eye for goal will be a great addition to the Terriers, as it was the final third of the pitch that they seemed to have issues in before. Clinical passing with an eye for the goal can only help Huddersfield Town and their aim to become a regular in the top flight of English football.