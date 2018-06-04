Fred undergoes Man United medical ahead of £40m move

Manchester United are nearing their first signing of this summer’s transfer window with Brazilian midfielder Fred undergoing a medical on Monday.

The 25-year-old reportedly arrived at the club’s Carrington Aon Training Complex on Monday morning, according to both Fabrizio Romano of the Di Marzio network and the Mail, ahead of completing the move before the World Cup kicks off later this month.

Fred was already in England with the Brazilian national team, who faced Croatia in a friendly at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium recently and will now go down to London for a second warm-up game before heading to Russia for the tournament.

Fred in Manchester for United medical

It has been widely expected that Fred would make the move to Man United from Shakhtar Donetsk for some weeks now. He had been linked to rivals Manchester City last year. The player and his national team manager, Tite, have effectively confirmed that the deal, which looks set to be in excess of £40m, is very likely.

Fred didn’t deny the links when questioned on it at Anfield on Sunday.

“I’m going to talk to the people, meet my friends. I still do not know where I’m going,” he said.

“I’ll still talk to my agents to find out the reality of it. I want to focus only on the national team. It’s a unique time, the World Cup.

“We have to try to forget things from outside.”

Fred will cost United more than £40m

His manager, though, accepted that distractions like this are inevitable and simply asked for the matter to be concluded quickly.

That could rush through the move. Tite has given Fred time off, but reportedly wants him back in training on Tuesday, meaning United will have to be quick if they want it done prior to the World Cup.

“When this happens, and it is inevitable, they are going to come to us and our advice to them is resolve this as soon as you can so your head is back with us and focusing on the national team," Tite said.

United's first signing of a busy summer

Fred looks likely to be a United player within the next couple of days. He’ll be Jose Mourinho’s first signing in a summer expected to be busy. The Portuguese boss wants his deals wrapped up quickly, including players at the World Cup, and other arrivals are expected.

However, there’s lots of negotiating to be done as United target Toby Alderweireld, Alex Sandro and Diogo Dalot in defence as well as potentially a right-winger, with Gareth Bale linked but unlikely.