Lichtsteiner joins Arsenal on a free from Juventus

Arsenal have announced their first signing of the summer transfer window in veteran defender Stephan Lichtsteiner.

The 34-year-old right back joins the Gunners from Serie A champions Juventus on a free as the Swiss defender opted to not renew his current deal with the Italian giants at the end of the season.

An experienced signing

A mainstay in a Juventus team that has won the past six Scudetto titles, Lichtsteiner has made over 250 appearances for the Old Lady in the seven years the defender spent at the club.

The Swiss fullback started in the 2015 Champions League final and has been a reliable member of the Turin-based team since his arrival from Lazio.

Lichtsteiner is also heavily experience on the international stage. The defender is one appearance away from 100 caps with Switzerland who he will captain in Russia this summer in the Fifa World Cup, alongside new teammate Granit Xhaka.

‘Stephan will improve us’

His experience was a large reason why new Arsenal head coach Unai Emery signed Lichtsteiner, as well as his leadership qualities.

Speaking to Arsenal’s official website about his first signing since taking over Arsenal, Emery said: “Stephan brings huge experience and leadership to our squad. He’s a player with great quality with a very positive and determined attitude. Stephan will improve us on and off the pitch.”

Lichtsteiner has also had his say on his move to North London come July 1st. Speaking to Arsenal’s official website the Swiss captain said: “It’s a great moment. It’s great for me after Juventus to come to Arsenal & have this big challenge to make big things [happen] with this big club.

“There is a project to come back into the Champions League. I think it’s hard to see a club like Arsenal not playing in the CL.

"If you see the players, if you see the club, the stadium; it’s the project, the big opportunity to get back to the highest level.”