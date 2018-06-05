Manchester United confirm Fred signing

Manchester United have completed their first signing of the summer transfer window, bringing in Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk. The deal, in total, is said to be worth around £52 million with the 25-year-old signing a five-year contract.

Fred, who is Brazilian, is expected to slot in straight to Jose Mourinho's starting midfield.

“Manchester United is delighted to announce it has reached an agreement with Shakhtar Donetsk for the transfer of Frederico Rodrigues de Paula Santos [Fred],” said a statement on the club's website.

The midfielder left training with the Brazil National Team to wrap up the deal and will head back to join up with the national team as they continue to prepare for the World Cup in nine days time.

He will join the Red Devils on their pre-season tour after participation with his home nation in the World Cup.

Moving swiftly

It was only announced a couple of weeks ago that United had interest in the Shakhtar midfielder.

Unlike a number of transfers that have taken place over the last couple of years, this one finalized quite quickly for United and Mourinho, who will be glad to start working with Fred once he returns.

Another player who is also set to join United is full-back Diogo Dalot.

The teenager, who plays for FC Porto, is currently in London, waiting to undergo his medical for United with a deal said to already be agreed.

South American Signings

Fred represents the second straight South American signing for Manchester United after the club signed Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal in January.

Sanchez is the first Chilean to ever don the United shirt.

Brazil, however, has played a large part in United history, bringing in the most signings from South America.

Brazilian brothers and full-backs Rafael da Silva and Fabio da Silva were successful signings for the Red Devils under Sir Alex Fergurson with Rafael playing a key role in some title winning sides.

Andreas Pereira was only the Brazilian in the squad before Fred was announced.