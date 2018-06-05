Frauen-Bundesliga week 22 review: Bayern seal second and European football

In the last weekend of the season there was little more but a few placements up for grabs, a scoreless draw away to Wolfsburg enough to see Köln up to 11 in place of Jena as they lost away to Duisburg. Elsewhere a 1-0 win over FFC was enough for Munich to confirm their second-place finish, with Freiburg’s draw against Essen leaving them off of the pace as TSG finished with a rolloping win over Bremen and Turbine came from behind against Sand.

With both sides having had turbulent and ultimately, disappointing seasons, it was MSV who came away with one last win. Having just seen Annalena Rieke clip the inside of the far post at one end, the hosts rallied to counter and break the deadlock, Geldona Morina close-range goal two minutes from time enough for all three points. With their 16 loss of the term, USV slipped down to last in the table, relegation already confirmed, Duisburg unable to climb beyond ninth.

A skimmed ball through the box from Milena Nikolić set the visitors on their way three minutes into the match in Potsdam, Verena Aschauer in the right place to volley the ball into the back of the net. A clumsy foul on Nina Ehegötz by Anne van Bonn gave the hosts a way back into the match when Felicitas Rauch converted the resulting penalty, the hosts beginning to turn up the pressure in attack.

Asking questions of Carina Schlüter but unable to get to the better of the young ‘keeper until late in the day the Potsdamers hit Sand for two in as many minutes, Rahel Kiwic the one to sweep Rauch’s lay-off home for her sixth of the season. The away side barely had time to draw breath before Lara Prašnikar added a third, wearing the ball through the clustered box at a late set piece.

Having just shipped four to Potsdam the previous week, Hoffenheim inflicted the same damage on Werder as they finished a choppy season on a high. Isabella Hartig got the ball rolling for the visitors in Bremen, her lofted header dropping just under the bar half-way through the first half. The defender the one to double the advantage just before the break, first to the ball after it had been blocked at a direct six-yard free kick.

Two became three early in the second half when Fabienne Dongus poked the ball home after Anneke Borbe had parried Hartig’s initial effort. The match rounded out two minutes later when another ball from the right flew through the box, Tabea Waßmuth the one to claim the goal as she floated in behind Lina Hausicke and volleyed home.

When the second most potent attack came up against the most porous defence few would have predicated a scoreless draw though that was what fans at the AOK Stadion enjoyed as Wolfsburg had one last run out. The champions still fielding a weakened team with injuries having mounted, Merle Frohms preferred in goal in her last game for the club though the departing ‘keeper had a quiet afternoon.

The story was quite different for 20-year-old Claudia Hoffmann in the Köln goal however, the young ‘keeper excelling to keep the hosts out when they came knocking. Though the visitors might feel they got away with one when Hoffmann denied Lara Dickenmann before clawing away Alex Popp’s follow-up, the ball looking like it crossed on replays.

Needing just a point to lock down second and confirm another season in Europe, the Bavarians found their winner 26 minutes in. Having tapped into a rich vein of form since her return from injury, Sara Däbritz continued her sterling work, taking her tally for the season to eight in 16. A whipped free kick from the German international enough for all three points as it curled through the box before bouncing just ahead of the line and lifting over Desirée Schumann into the far corner. Though the chances presented themselves for both sides, it was to be a low scoring affair with Bayern ultimately finishing five points clear of their nearest challengers.

Needing a handsome win and a heavy loss for the Bavarians in Frankfurt, Freiburg struggled to get going, their season ending with a slight whimper as they were forced to miss out on a European place with too many dropped points along the way. The hosts masters of their own demise as SGS took the lead ten minutes in when Maria Korenčiová’s poor clearance dropped perfectly for Jana Feldkamp, the midfielder stroking the ball home from 20-yards out.

Causing more problems as the match went on, the Sport Club still wheezed in front of goal, the hosts given a slight lifeline after the hour when Sarah Freutel skied the ball from four-yards. The miss would prove costly for Essen as they dropped two points in stoppage time when Clara Schöne extended her leg to meet Lisa Karl’s whipped cross, the captain well placed to volley the ball home.