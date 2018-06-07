Huddersfield Town players given World Cup call-ups

Following Huddersfield Town's heroic Premier League survival against all the odds, Terriers players Mathias Jørgensen, Jonas Lössl and Aaron Mooy have been called up to their respective national sides for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Great Danes

Both Jørgensen, also known as 'Zanka', and Lössl feature in Denmark's 23-man squad and will feature as part of their side in Group C, also featuring France, Australia, and their most likely rivals of the group, Peru.

Whilst Town's number one, Lössl, is likely to feature as a backup choice throughout the tournament for the Danes, due to Kasper Schmeichel currently being preferred as the national teams first choice 'keeper, Zanka could end up forcing his way into the starting XI for Åge Hareide's side, due to his impressive form in the league this season, as well as Denmark only having a few options in their squad in the centre-half position.

Zanka has featured 12 times for Denmark, whereas Lossl has featured just the once in 2016 - arguably making his call-up more of a surprise.

Mooy called-up for the Socceroos

It goes without saying that Mooy was one of the Terriers' most influential players throughout the course of their first ever season in the Premier League, creating many memorable moments for the fans, including scoring the opener in a famous 2-1 victory of Manchester United last year.

Following his form in England's top flight, it is likely that Huddersfield's number 10 will be one of the key players for Australia if they're to defeat Zanka and Lössl's Denmark to qualify for the knockout stages in Russia.

Mooy is likely to lineup in a defensive midfield position as part of a 4-2-3-1 system, winning the ball back and giving more freedom to the likes of Mathew Leckie and Tomi Juric to roam.

Fierce competition between Town's men

Both Demark and Australia will be most likely resigned to the fact that as one of the tournament favourites, France are likely to top Group C, meaning that the rest of the group will be slogging it out for second spot and a passage into the round of 16.

The Huddersfield men will meet on 21 June for their second game of the tournament, meaning that the winner of this game is likely to put themselves in pole position to qualify behind France - causing undoubted huge competition between the Town men.

No matter what happens later this month in Russia, Zanka, Lossl and Mooy will all become teammates again come the following month in pre-season training, and it will be great for Huddersfield fans everywhere to see their club representing on the grandest stage of all following a phenomenal Premier League campaign.