Huddersfield Town in talks to sign Terence Kongolo on a permanent transfer

Huddersfield Town are in talks with AS Monaco over the future of Terence Kongolo.

The Dutch international was a firm hit with the fans in the last part of the season whilst on loan.

When leaving at the end of the season Kongolo made it known that he was open to a return to the Terriers if he was unable to secure guarantees from Monaco over playing time.

Having been purchased by AS Monaco for 13million Euros, the 24 year old only made six appearances in France before the loan spell with Huddersfield Town.

Once with the Terriers the Dutch defender impressed, fitting in with the team and equally at home at left back and centre back.

The Terriers defensive ability increased substancial when Kongolo arrived and it was plain to see that he helped the team gain survival in the top flight.

The defender suggested himself earlier in the window that he would be open to a return, and also that Huddersfield had already asked him if he would be available to return to them next season.

Everything would depend on receiving guarantees of first team action at Monaco.

Reports suggesting that Kongolo has not received the assurances means that the Terriers could be on the verge of a big transfer record busting signing.

Statement of Intent

It would be very unlikely that Monaco would sell Kongolo for less than 15 million Euros, the suggested price is somewhere between 15-20 million euros.

This would be nearly £20 million, a figure the Terriers have never before spent on a single player.

Needing to compete in the Premier League to stay in it however, means that the Yorkshire club needs to spend more than they are used to in order to strengthen the team.

Already signing Ben Hamer from Leicester on a free transfer and making moves for Kongolo and others shows a statement of intent by the Terriers to make their presence felt in their second season in the Premier League, with the hope of becoming a feature in the top flight in England.