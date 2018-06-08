Leicester complete Evans swoop

Leicester City have completed the signing of West Bromwich Albion defender, Jonny Evans.

The ex-Baggies captain concluded a drawn-out switch to the King Power Stadium on a three-year deal after it was reported that Claude Puel’s Foxes had met his relegation release clause worth £3.5m in his contract with the West Midlands outfit.

The former Manchester United man has penned a three-year contract at the King Power Stadium and becomes Leicester’s second signing of the summer following the arrival of Ricardo Pereira from FC Porto.

'It's great to join'

Upon arriving in the East Midlands, Evans expressed his delight at finally being allowed to sign for the club.

Talking to LCFCTV, he said: "It’s great to join and I’m happy it’s all gone through. When this opportunity came up, it’s one that I couldn’t turn down.”

The 30-year-old also stated how attractive the club was to sign for, highlighting the fact that it is "a great place to play football" and the "fans really get behind the team".

Foxes boss Claude Puel also told how thrilled he was the capture of a man who won three Premier League titles, two League Cups and a Champions League crown with boyhood club Manchester United.

He said: “Jonny is a player of great experience in the Premier League and to have him as part of our squad is fantastic news for the Football Club. He knows exactly what it takes, he is a winner and a leader. He will bring a great deal to our squad and I’m delighted to welcome him to Leicester City.”

Protracted switch

The conclusion of the transfer brings to an end a protracted saga for Evans and indeed Leicester. The Foxes have reportedly held an interest in the Northern Irish stopper for a couple of seasons and apparently had a £23m bid rejected last summer.

He was also interesting the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal, as well as Manchester United. Instead, he arrives at the King Power Stadium and will be competing with Harry Maguire, Wes Morgan, Yohan Benalouane and Daniel Amartey for the centre-back berth in the East Midlands.