Harry Kane extends Tottenham contract until 2024

Harry Kane has signed a new six-year deal with Tottenham Hotspur until 2024.

Kane follows in the footsteps of Mauricio Pochettino and Davinson Sanchez to extend their stay with the Lilywhites.

The deal is set to reportedly double Kane's £100k-per-week salary - making him the highest paid player in the club's history.

It is also expected Christian Eriksen will follow suit in the coming weeks as Spurs look to tie down their key players as they build for what should be an exciting future.

Long-term

The 24-year-old has already enjoyed four successful seasons with Spurs having scored 108 Premier League goals.

Kane narrowly missed out on a third consecutive domestic golden boot despite scoring a personal best of 30 league goals in the 2017/18 campaign.

Spurs secured Champions League for the third season on the trot as they get ready to return to their North London home.

More to come

More significant contract extensions are set to be announced in the coming weeks for Spurs.

Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Jan Vertonghen are some of the expected players to extend their stay in N17.

Tottenham seems set to secure the future of the players who have helped secure a hat-trick of top-three finishes.

However, with a move back to the 'new' White Hart Lane many of the players look excited to confirm their future with the Lilywhites.