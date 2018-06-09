Nabil Fekir move to Liverpool called off as Lyon confirm midfielder will remain in France

Lyon midfielder Nabil Fekir will not be joining Liverpool this summer after the Ligue 1 side confirmed negotiations for the France international had broken down at the final hurdle.

Champions League finalists miss out

The 24-year-old Lyon captain was expected to be announced as a Liverpool player on Friday after an initial fee was agreed.

However, despite Liverpool medical staff travelling to France to complete a medical with Fekir, the move has collapsed at the final stages.

A deal looked set to be agreed at £53 million with the player set to sign a £140,000-a-week contract. However, Jurgen Klopp's creative target will be playing his football in France next season as opposed to Merseyside.

Fekir remained a top transfer target for Klopp this summer who has already added the likes of Fabinho and Naby Keita to his midfield project.

Deal collapses at the final hurdle

Liverpool had intended to get the deal finalised before Fekir kicks off his World Cup campaign with France in a weeks time but Lyon's latest comments look to have ended any potential transfer.

There has been no indication from Liverpool as to what the problem in the breakdown was, although there were concerns over a long-term knee injury Fekir sustained when playing for France three years ago.

A statement from Lyon read: "Olympique Lyonnais informs that the tripartite negotiations with the Liverpool club and Nabil Fekir for the transfer of the captain of OL have not succeeded and that Olympique Lyonnais has decided to put an end to this negotiation tonight at 20h."

"Although the club Liverpool has been the priority of a possible transfer of Nabil, and subject to other proposals consistent with the interest of Nabil and OL and from ambitious clubs, Olympique Lyonnais is delighted soon to be able to count on the presence of his captain who is a leading rookie for this season 2018/2019 during which the club will play the Champions League being in the 3rd hat of the draw."