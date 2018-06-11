The five U-23 players from Brighton to look out for in the upcoming season

With Brighton & Hove Albion's pre-season just over a month away, who are the five players from the U-23's to look out for. Below is the players who could well feature in Chris Hughton's plan for pre-season.

Robert Sanchez

The 20-year-old Spanish goalkeeper was a integral part of Brighton U23's promotion winning season. He caught the eye of many through the season and the play-offs with some incredible saves.

He also is very comfortable on the ball and is more of a sweeper keeper and he certainly would tick all the boxes of a keeper that could easily play the possession football that the first team do.

Sanchez could find himself getting some game time during the pre-season to see how he would do against top quality strike forces.

Ben White:

The centre half spent all season out on loan at League Two side, Newport County.

He was a regular part of the Newport side making 42 appearances and scoring the one goal.

White's impressive performance for Newport saw his win the club's player of the season.

He will certainly be a player Hughton is looking to try out in the centre half position to see if he could make the step up to playing against top quality opposition.

Max Sanders

Sanders led by example as the captain for the U23's for a majority of last season.

The 18-year old midfielder has been regularly for Simon Rusk's side and has been a spearhead of the midfield with his passing range. He has also chipped in with a couple of goals.

His form this season has seen him called up to England U19's training camp. Sanders is also most likely be in the plans of Hughton, with Sanders having been named on the bench for The Seagulls in the FA Cup quarter final.

Daniel Mandroiu

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder was another standout player in last season's successful campaign. He looked a constant threat going forward and was always looking for the pass to cut open the defence with.

He will be a another good option to Hughton with him being a potential rotation option with player of the season Pascal Groß in the number ten role.

Victor Gyokeres

The Swedish striker was signed by The Seagulls last summer. However, he didn't play for the club till January due to the deal being done after the summer transfer window closed.

Since joining up with the U23's he has been very impressive scoring eight goals in 14 games for Rusk's side. He particularly stood out in the play-off semi final win over Middlesbrough's U23's.