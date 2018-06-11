Brighton linked with South African striker Percy Tau

Brighton & Hove Albion are keen to add South African international striker, Percy Tau to their squad.

The Lowdown on Tau

The 24-year-old striker had an impressive season for his club Mamelodi Sundowns, scoring eleven goals and also chipping in with 15 assists to help Sundowns to the 2017/18 Premier Soccer League (PSL) title.

He also scooped three awards at the PSL awards, with him winning the Footballer of the Season, Players’ Player of the Season and the Golden Boot.

It is believed that The Seagulls are keen to add Tau to their squad, but Sundowns are only willing to listen offers of at least three million euros.

Tau is highly rated over in South Africa and is a pacey striker who also is very skilful and can single-handily hurt teams with his pace.

The striker is also a international player having made 12 appearances for his country and scored five goals, since making his debut back in 2015 against Angola.

It seems that Tau would be exactly what Brighton need to add a different option to their strike force as they could do with a pacey, skilful striker who knows where the back of the net is.

He also seems versatile as he can also play on the wing as well as upfront meaning manager, Chris Hughton has options where he could play him if he signed.

However, it is believed that Albion will face stiff competition for Tau from Ligue 1 giants, AS Monaco who are also interested in acquiring the forward's services.

Albion keen to add to attacking options

The Seagulls have already added some attacking firepower this summer, with the signing of Romanian striker Florin Andone from Deportivo La Coruna for around £5 million pounds.

Manager Hughton is trying to add other attacking options so Brighton are not so reliant on last season's top scorer, Glenn Murray ​who scored 12 out of the 34 goals they scored last season in the Premier League.