Division 1 Féminine End of Season Awards

The Division 1 Féminine season ended with Olympique Lyonnais being crowned champions once again and ASPTT Albi and Olympique de Marseille heading to the second division. Below we will look at the players we felt dominated proceedings in their respectable categories.

Player of the Season

Many would look at OL's attackers to be the best players in the division this season but in my opinion, it's been those behind them who have showed the rest of the world how good they actually are. The Player of the Season award goes to Amandine Henry, OL's dominant midfielder.

Henry returned to the French league this season after spending some time in the National Women's Soccer League. Since her return, Henry has been the most influential player on the field for the champions and has allowed those ahead of her to play their game by controlling and dictating the tempo of play. Henry finished her season with three goals but her play from midfield has been exemplary and a large reason as to why OL retained the Division 1 Féminine title.

​Young Player of the Season

Can anyone look any further than Paris Saint-Germain's Marie-Antoinette Katoto? The 19-year old has helped propel her club back into Europe's most prestigious competition and for awhile, allowed them to stay right in the title chase. Katoto finished her season with 21 goals and had it not been for Ada Hegerberg's imperious form, would have finished at the top of the goal-scoring charts.

Katoto has really found her groove at the senior level this season and will look to put herself into contention for a spot on the World Cup squad for France. With how well she has played, anything short of at least a substitute role at the World Cup next year would be a travesty for her and for the national team.

Attacker of the Season

As mentioned above, this season it was all about Ada Hegerberg once again in front of goal. The Norwegian continues to dominate proceedings season after season and shows no signs of slowing down yet. An astonishing 31 goals in 20 matches can only be bettered by her statistics in the 2015/2016 season where she found the back of the net 33 times in 21 appearances.

As long as Hegerberg is at OL, the French champions can make a safe bet of always finishing near the top, if not at the very top, of the standings when all is said and done. At 23, Hegerberg has not even reached what is considered the prime age for someone in her position and that can only be a good thing for OL.

Midfielder of the Season

Camille Abily bowed out of the game at the end of the season as one of the best, if not the very best midfielder that the league and France has held in its ranks. Since 2010, Abily has been synonymous with Olympique Lyonnais and has ended her playing career on a high, with eleven league titles to her name and finished this season as the player with the most assists in the league.

Her place in the team will not be easily replaced and her overall creativity within the Division 1 Féminine may not be seen for a long time yet.

Defender of the Season

Although PSG faltered against OL in the title race, Eve Perisset can look back her season with pride. The 21-year old ended her season with two goals and was part of a PSG backline that only conceded 13 goals in total. The French defender made strong case for her inclusion in the starting eleven of the French national team but she may have to fight off the competition in Amel Majri.

Her performances this season will go a long way to establish her in Corinne Diacre's mind and her overall consistency this season have made her my pick for the Defender of the Season.

Goalkeeper of the Season

It will come as no surprise that Sarah Bouhaddi once again tops the list when it comes to goalkeepers in the Division 1 Féminine. Although her style of play may cause viewers a few skipped heartbeats on occasion, Bouhaddi is still a quality goalkeeper and has kept a steady hand on the OL backline all throughout the season.

Bouhaddi did not miss a single game this season for the champions and conceded just five goals in that time period. Her backline may make most games easier for her but when called upon, Bouhaddi answered in a commanding way.