France vs Australia Live Stream Text Score Commentary in World Cup 2018

How will they line up? Didier Deschamps has been alternating the 4-3-3 and 4-1-2-1-2 formations, using the latter more recently. This formation has Olivier Giroud in the side as opposed to the young winger Ousame Dembele and also Griezmann dropping behind the two strikers instead of leading the front three: Lloris, Sidibe, Umtiti, Varane, Mendy, Kante, Matuidi, Pogba, Griezmann, Giroud, Mbappe.

How will they line up? Captain Mile Jedinak has been bumped to the bench recently for Massimo Luongo. However, it is likely that Van Marwijk will go for the leader and a defensive shutdown midfielder as opposed to another playmaker in Luongo.​ Australia have played a 4-4-1-1 and a 4-2-3-1 in friendlies, and I believe that Van Marwijk will go with the former, more defensive setup: Ryan, Risdon, Sainsbury, Milligan, Behich, Leckie, Mooy, Jedinak, Kruse, Rogic, Nabbout.

Yesterday's transfer of the French winger Thomas Lemar made the headlines in France. The 22-year-old, who was close to signing for Arsenal on deadline day last summer, completed a huge transfer from AS Monaco to Atletico Madrid for £52.7 mil. This move adds even more fuel to the pre-existent conversation about a possible Antoine Griezmann transfer away from Wanda Metropolitano.

A headline out of the Australian camp before their World Cup opener is sadly remembering the 6-0 hiding they took last time from the French. Here is what Matthew Leckie said about the match to Australian outlet SBS: "Because of that reason we went into the game very worried, very vulnerable. Tactically we had no idea. It was a tough time. You could see there was absolutely no confidence in the camp. They scored early and the floodgates opened ... it was definitely one to forget."

General views of the Kazan Arena during a media tour of Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup venues

Photo: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images Europe

This match will be the first of six held at the Kazan Arena, the home of Rubin Kazan. The 45,000 seater was finished in 2013 and did not need any further construction to prepare for the World Cup. The stadium has also successfully hosted the Confederations Cup and the 2015 World Aquatics Championships.

Australia opted to only play two friendlies, and can certainly take encouragement from their 4-0 win over Czech Republic and a 2-1 win over Ireland. Of the six goals, two of them were own goals by the opposition. Australia, who are expecting goals to be hard to come by, found three goalscorers in their ranks in the last two matches, definitely putting themselves in a dark horse position in Group C.

The French form in friendlies has been a bit of a mixed bag. The European side was looking strong with a 2-0 win over Ireland and a 3-1 win over Italy but ended the friendly campaign with a 1-1 draw against the USA. The fact that the star-studded French attack failed to break through the American defense more than once will certainly give some hope to Bert van Marwijk's Australia.

France and Australia have played each other four times prior to this match, with two French wins, one Australian win, and one draw being the outcomes. The last match was in October 2013 at the Parc Des Princes in Paris. France absolutely stomped through the Aussie defense, winning 6-0. The French bagged all six within the first 50 minutes.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute match coverage and commentary. Today, Saturday 16th June 2018, sees France face off with Australia in the 2018 World Cup. This morning's game kicks off at 11:00 GMT.