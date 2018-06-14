Everton Premier League fixture list for 2018/19 season released

Last seasons disastrous campaign means that Everton are once again back at square one but will have a new man - Marco Silva - at the helm for next season.

Silva and his new-look team will open up next season away to newly-promoted Wolves on August 11th.

He will have to wait until the second round of games to make his Goodison bow as the Blues host Southampton on August 18th.

The Portuguese boss will look to be the first new Everton manager since Colin Harvey to win the opening game of his first full season in charge.

Everton have struggled in recent years to pick up three points on the first attempt of the campaign, winning only one of their last five - Ronald Koeman’s win over Stoke City to open up last season.

Silva’s side will face a long away trip to AFC Bournemouth to close out August.

Opening Run

It’s a favourable start for the new Everton boss and the first two months certainly aren’t the same top-six filled fixtures as last season.

A game at home against Huddersfield Town opens ups September before a further home game against West Ham United.

Everton travel to face a new look Arsenal on September 22nd before closing out the month with a home game against newly-promoted Fulham.

All fixtures are of course subject to change with television selection yet to come. The full details will be released in the coming weeks.

Embed from Getty Images

Derby Days

The dates of the Merseyside Derby are the first important games after the opening day of the season that both sets of supporters look for.

Silva will get his chance to break’s Everton dire run without a win at Anfield against Liverpool on December 1st.

The Blues have not won on the other side of Stanley Park since 1999 and are desperate to change that fact.

Everton will host their rivals on March 2nd, looking to pick up their first home derby win since 2010.

Embed from Getty Images

Watford meetings

The messy falling out between Silva and Watford and Silva’s subsequent arrival at Goodison Park is sure to make the meetings between the Blues and the Hornets interesting next season.

Everton will host Watford on December 8th whilst Silva will have to wait until February 9th to make his return to Vicarage Road, where he is sure to receive the warmest of welcomes.

Embed from Getty Images

Full Fixture list

August

Wolves (A) - 11th

Southampton (H) - 18th

AFC Bournemouth (A) - 25th

September

Huddersfield Town (H) - 1st

West Ham United (H) - 15th

Arsenal (A) - 22nd

Fulham (H) - 29th

October

Leicester City (A) - 6th

Crystal Palace (H) - 20th

Manchester United (A) - 27th

November

Brighton (H) - 3rd

Chelsea (A) - 10th

Cardiff City (H) - 24th

December

Liverpool (A) - 1st

Newcastle United (H) - 5th

Watford (H) - 8th

Manchester City (A) - 15th

Tottenham (H) - 22nd

Burnley (A) - 26th

Brighton (A) - 29th

January

Leicester City (H) - 1st

Bournemouth (H) - 12th

Southampton (A) - 19th

Huddersfield (A) - 29th

February

Wolves (H) - 2nd

Watford (A) - 9th

Man City (H) - 23rd

Cardiff (A) - 26th

March

Liverpool (H) - 2nd

Newcastle (A) - 9th

Chelsea (H) - 16th

West Ham (A) - 30th

April

Arsenal (H) - 6th

Fulham (A) - 13th

Manchester United (H) - 20th

Crystal Palace (A) - 27th

May

Burnley (H) - 4th

Tottenham (A) - 12th