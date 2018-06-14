Everton Premier League fixture list for 2018/19 season released

Last seasons disastrous campaign means that Everton are once again back at square one but will have a new man - Marco Silva - at the helm for next season.
Silva and his new-look team will open up next season away to newly-promoted Wolves on August 11th.
He will have to wait until the second round of games to make his Goodison bow as the Blues host Southampton on August 18th.
The Portuguese boss will look to be the first new Everton manager since Colin Harvey to win the opening game of his first full season in charge.
Everton have struggled in recent years to pick up three points on the first attempt of the campaign, winning only one of their last five - Ronald Koeman’s win over Stoke City to open up last season.
Silva’s side will face a long away trip to AFC Bournemouth to close out August.
Opening Run
It’s a favourable start for the new Everton boss and the first two months certainly aren’t the same top-six filled fixtures as last season.
A game at home against Huddersfield Town opens ups September before a further home game against West Ham United.
Everton travel to face a new look Arsenal on September 22nd before closing out the month with a home game against newly-promoted Fulham.
All fixtures are of course subject to change with television selection yet to come. The full details will be released in the coming weeks.
Derby Days
The dates of the Merseyside Derby are the first important games after the opening day of the season that both sets of supporters look for.
Silva will get his chance to break’s Everton dire run without a win at Anfield against Liverpool on December 1st.
The Blues have not won on the other side of Stanley Park since 1999 and are desperate to change that fact.
Everton will host their rivals on March 2nd, looking to pick up their first home derby win since 2010.
Watford meetings
The messy falling out between Silva and Watford and Silva’s subsequent arrival at Goodison Park is sure to make the meetings between the Blues and the Hornets interesting next season.
Everton will host Watford on December 8th whilst Silva will have to wait until February 9th to make his return to Vicarage Road, where he is sure to receive the warmest of welcomes.
Full Fixture list
August
Wolves (A) - 11th
Southampton (H) - 18th
AFC Bournemouth (A) - 25th
September
Huddersfield Town (H) - 1st
West Ham United (H) - 15th
Arsenal (A) - 22nd
Fulham (H) - 29th
October
Leicester City (A) - 6th
Crystal Palace (H) - 20th
Manchester United (A) - 27th
November
Brighton (H) - 3rd
Chelsea (A) - 10th
Cardiff City (H) - 24th
December
Liverpool (A) - 1st
Newcastle United (H) - 5th
Watford (H) - 8th
Manchester City (A) - 15th
Tottenham (H) - 22nd
Burnley (A) - 26th
Brighton (A) - 29th
January
Leicester City (H) - 1st
Bournemouth (H) - 12th
Southampton (A) - 19th
Huddersfield (A) - 29th
February
Wolves (H) - 2nd
Watford (A) - 9th
Man City (H) - 23rd
Cardiff (A) - 26th
March
Liverpool (H) - 2nd
Newcastle (A) - 9th
Chelsea (H) - 16th
West Ham (A) - 30th
April
Arsenal (H) - 6th
Fulham (A) - 13th
Manchester United (H) - 20th
Crystal Palace (A) - 27th
May
Burnley (H) - 4th
Tottenham (A) - 12th