Southampton learn key dates as Premier League 2018/19 fixture list announced

Southampton have learned when and where they will be facing their opponents next season as the Premier League released the 2018/19 campaign fixture list on Thursday morning.

The south coast team will be eager to have a stronger twelve months ahead having just narrowly avoided the drop in the 2017/18 season; a year that fans will want to swiftly forget about and put at the back of their minds.

Mark Hughes, who dramatically steered the ship clear of relegation in the latter stages of last term, begins his permanent tenure at the helm of St. Mary's on home turf as the Saints welcome Sean Dyche's stern Burnley outfit on the opening weekend, August 11th.

First month for the Saints

Southampton, looking at the fixture list, will be quietly confident of picking up some points during the month of August with three fixtures to look forward to; two on the south coast with another in the north-west.

A game at St. Mary's against the Clarets gets their campaign under way, a game which saw Dyche's men walk away with a victory after Sam Vokes netted a late winner last season.

Hughes takes his squad to Merseyside the following week as Everton entertain the Saints for what will be the former Watford man's Marco Silva's first Goodison Park game as Toffees boss, and a ground Southampton endured despair last time out when a late Tom Davies equaliser spared the visitors all three points.

Then the club end the month at home with Leicester City providing to be the opposition and a team who humiliated the Saints back in December after walking away with a 4-1 win to their name.

South coast derbies

The two opposition that never prove to disappoint when they encounter Southampton are AFC Bournemouth and Brighton & Hove Albion - who both share the south coast with Hughes' men in the Premier League.

The latter travel to St. Mary's on September 15th, following the international break that month, before the Seagulls host Southampton for the reverse fixture on March 30th.

AFC Bournemouth versus the Saints also provides to be quite the entertaining match-up and the first fixture between these two outfits is October 20th at the Vitality Stadium prior to the St. Mary's encounter which turns out to be the second to last home game for Southampton on April 27th.

Full Fixture List

August

Burnley (H) - 11th

Everton (A) - 18th

Leicester City (H) - 25th

September

Crystal Palace (A) - 1st

Brighton & Hove Albion (H) - 15th

Liverpool (A) - 22nd

Wolverhampton Wanderers (A) - 29th

October

Chelsea (H) - 6th

AFC Bournemouth (A) - 20th

Newcastle United (H) - 27th

November

Manchester City (A) - 3rd

Watford (H) - 10th

Fulham (A) - 24th

December

Manchester United (H) - 1st

Tottenham Hotspur (A) - 5th

Cardiff City (A) - 8th

Arsenal (H) - 15th

Huddersfield Town (A) - 22nd

West Ham United (H) - 26th

Manchester City (H) - 29th

January

Chelsea (A) - 1st

Leicester City (A) - 12th

Everton (H) - 19th

Crystal Palace (H) - 30th

February

Burnley (A) - 2nd

Cardiff City (H) - 9th

Arsenal (A) - 23rd

Fulham (H) - 27th

March

Manchester United (A) - 2nd

Tottenham Hotspur (H) - 9th

Watford (A) - 16th

Brighton & Hove Albion (H) - 30th

April

Liverpool (H) - 6th

Wolverhampton Wanderers (H) - 13th

Newcastle United (A) - 20th

AFC Bournemouth (H) - 27th

May

West Ham United (A) - 4th

Huddersfield Town (H) - 12th