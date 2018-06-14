2019 Women’s World Cup Qualification (UEFA) – Group 5, 6 and 7 round-up

World Cup qualifying is entering it's final stretch. Teams are securing their participation for the tournament in France, while others are facing the reality that they can no longer qualify.

WWC UEFA Q Group 5 review

Faroe Islands 0 – 4 Slovenia:

The Faroe Islands have yet to win a single point, and that did not change after their game against Slovenia. Lara Ivanuša put the visitors ahead in the 21st minute, before Mateja Zver netted twice. Lara Prašnikar completed the rout when she made it 4-0 shortly before the full time whistle.

Iceland 2 – 0 Slovenia

Days after beating Faroe Islands, Slovenia traveled to Iceland to see if they could keep the streak going. They hung out for long, but ultimately Iceland were too strong. A brace from FC Rosengård’s Glódís Viggósdóttir was enough to ensure Iceland the win. The win also means that that Iceland now top the group, one point ahead of Germany.

Czech Republic 4 – 1 Faroe Islands

After their defeat to Slovenia, The Faroe Islands travelled to The Czech Republic. Here they ran in to another defeat. Goals from Kateřina Svitková, Lucie Martínková, Lucie Voňková and Antonie Stárová gave the Czech Republic a 4-0 lead, before the Faroe Islands got a consolation goal in the 89th minute through Milja Simonsen. This was also the first goal they’ve scored in this qualification campaign.



WWC UEFA Q Group 6 review

Italy 3 - 0 Portugal:

Italy have dominated Group 6, and with a win against Portugal, they could ensure their first WC participation since 1999. It took the Azzuri just four minutes to go ahead through Cristiana Girelli, who now have six goals in seven appearances in this qualification. Cecilia Salvai extended Italy’s lead just 10 minutes later. When Barbara Bonansea made it 3-0 in the 90th minute the game was well and truly decided.

Moldova 0 – 7 Belgium

The group winner may have been found, but that does not mean the rest, and in particular, Belgium doesn’t have something to play for. The four best second placed teams will still qualify for a play-off, and Belgium is still in contention for one of those places.

Belgium did not hurt their play-off chances today when they faced Moldova. Two goals from Janice Cayman as well as one each from Chloe Velde, Aline Zeler, Julie Biesmans, Tessa Wullaert and an own goal from Moldova’s Nadejda Colesnicenco gave Belgium a 7-0 lead.

Romania 1 - 1 Portugal

It was a close game between Romania and Portugal, which was also reflected in the result. Isabelle Mihail gave Romania the lead with a cracking goal in the 34th minute, but just five minutes later Portugal equalized through Andreia Norton.

Both teams are now out of the running for second place, and won’t be going to France next year.



WWC UEFA Q Group 7 review

Spain 2 – 0 Israel

Like Italy in Group 6, Spain could potentially secure their WC place in this game against Israel. Israel withstood Spain’s pressure in the first half, but it became too much in the second half. María Paz gave Spain the lead after 51 minutes, and when Alexia Putellas converted a penalty shortly before full time, Spain’s place in France next year was a guarantee.

Finland 0 – 2 Austria:

Spain have already secured first place, but there is still a second place to play for. Both Austria and Finland are in the running for that second place, so this game could end up being a decisive one.

An own goal from Finland’s Emma Koivisto gave the visitors the lead after just six minutes, and when Katharina Schiechtl extended that lead in the 72nd minute, she secured all three points for Austria.

Serbia 0 – 2 Finland

Finland got back to winning ways, when they travelled to Serbia. Tuija Hyyrynen made it 1-0 to the Finns in the 17th minute. The Finnish victory was guaranteed when Serbia’s keeper Milica Kostić scored an own goal not long before the fulltime whistle.

Israel 0 – 6 Austria

Austria made it two from two in this set of fixtures when they got a resounding victory over Israel. Goals from Katharina Schiechtl, Carina Wenninger, Nicole Billa, Sarah Puntigam, Verena Aschauer and Laura Feiersinger gave the Austrians a 6-0 lead.