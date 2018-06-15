Teams learn opponents in 2018/19 Carabao Cup first round draw

Clubs from the EFL have been drawn against each other for the 2018/19 Carabao Cup first round, with the draw having taken place in Vietnam on Friday morning.

Last season saw Manchester City lift the famous trophy but at this stage of the competition, only outfits from the English Football League qualify, apart from Stoke and Swansea - top-flight teams enter in the second round and those competing in Europe come after that.

The draw was minimised to north and south seeding, with a number of interesting fixtures being pulled out the hat.

Baggies host League One new boys

Of the three clubs relegated to the Championship at the end of the 2017/18 campaign, only West Bromwich Albion, managed by Darren Moore, were in the hat to be drawn in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

The Baggies will be eager to make a return to the top-flight, however, the West Midlands outfit learned that they are going to host League One's newly promoted side Luton Town at the Hawthorns Stadium in August.

West Brom fell out at the second hurdle in the third round last year at the hands of eventual winners Manchester City; previously overcoming Accrington Stanley on their travels.

Other ties see Aston Villa on the road to the south-west in a game against Yeovil Town, whilst Leeds United will play at home to Bolton Wanderers; two teams in the same division who meet each other in this competition.

Sunderland, who endured a torrid campaign last time out and suffered the drop to the third-tier, welcome Championship opposition as Sheffield Wednesday make the trip to Wearside for their first-round encounter; a game which saw the visitors run out 3-1 victors in the league last season.

Embed from Getty Images

Local affair hands interesting tie

With the north and sound seeding, there was bound to be a few local fixtures to come out of the draw and fans have several to look forward to come from the first round ties.

Championship side Millwall entertain Gillingham at The New Den - the distance between those two clubs is merely thirty miles and both have a historic rivalry over each other, so the Lions and Gills will be thrilled to get one over another in the game.

Full First Round Draw

North

Rotherham United v Wigan Athletic

Tranmere Rovers v Walsall

Crewe Alexandra v Fleetwood Town

Scunthorpe United v Doncaster Rovers

Macclesfield Town v Bradford City

Grimsby Town v Rochdale

Sheffield United v Hull City

Nottingham Forest v Bury

Middlesbrough v Notts County

Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday

Leeds United v Bolton Wanderers

Carlisle United v Blackburn Rovers

Mansfield Town v Accrington Stanley

Port Vale v Lincoln City

Preston North End v Morecambe

Oldham Athletic v Derby County

Shrewsbury Town v Burton Albion

Blackpool v Barnsley

South

Millwall v Gillingham

Portsmouth v AFC Wimbledon

Cheltenham Town v Colchester United

Yeovil Town v Aston Villa

Southend United v Brentford

Reading v Birmingham City

Wycombe Wanderers v Northampton Town

Swindon Town v Forest Green Rovers

Norwich City v Stevenage

Exeter City v Ipswich Town

MK Dons v Charlton Athletic

West Bromwich Albion v Luton Town

Bristol Rovers v Crawley Town

Bristol City v Plymouth Argyle

Cambridge United v Newport County

Queens Park Rangers v Peterborough United

Oxford United v Coventry