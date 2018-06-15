Peru vs Denmark Live Stream Score Commentary in World Cup 2018

Team news willl come an hour before kick-off but in the meantime, if you want to join in with the World Cup debate over on Twitter, make sure you follow us @VAVEL.

Due to the fact that Group C also contains one of the favourites for the competition in France, the other three sides in the group will feel as though there is just one place to play for, meaning that the winner of this tie will most likely become favourites to join Les Bleus in the last 16 - no doubt resulting in jangling nerves in Saranska.

This game will be played out in front of 44,000 people inside of the Mordovia Arena, and will be the first time that the two sides have met, making it very hard to predict a winner due to their contrasting styles of play but a very similar apparent level of quality - maybe one to leave out of your accumulator.

The Danes will be looking towards Christian Eriksen as their star man and outlet going forward in their fifth World Cup, and whilst the Tottenham Hotspur creative-midfield will have the pressure of the nation. The 26-year-old was key as the Danes secured their ticket to Russia as he scored a hat-trick against the Republic of Ireland in their 5-1 play-off second-leg win. Another player that could be one to look out for could be Pione Sisto of Celta Vigo - a pacey 23-year-old winger. Denmark also have no injury concerns ahead of their first game in Russia.

The big team news for the Peruvians is that star man and all-time top goalscorer Paolo Guerrero will be available after being reprieved from a doping ban in time for the start of the tournament. Head coach Ricardo Gareca said "Whatever happened in the past, Paolo is very, very fit, he is training at a very high level and he really is ready to play." Guerrero scored twice on his returning game vs Saudi Arabia. Peru have no injury concerns.

Denmark last reached the World Cup in South-Africa 2010, where they failed to make it into the knockout stages of the competition, however, will also fancy their chances in Russia due to having equally impressive form in the build-up, including an impressive 2-0 victory over Mexico last weekend.

Peru are making their first appearance in the World Cup since 1982, and will feel that they're in with a great chance of making their way through to the knock-out stages of this competition if they're able to beat their most-likely group rivals in their opener. La Blanquirroja (The White and Red) come into the game on good form, being unbeaten in their last 11 games.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK’s live minute-by-minute coverage of this afternoon’s FIFA World Cup group-stage match between Peru and Denmark at the Mordovia Arena in Saranska. The game gets underway at 5.00pm, but stick around until then because we’ll have plenty of build-up from myself, Josh Slinger, to keep you entertained.