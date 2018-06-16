Costa Rica vs Serbia Live Stream Score Commentary in World Cup 2018

Team news will come an hour before kick-off but in the meantime, if you want to join in with the World Cup debate over on Twitter, make sure you follow us @VAVEL.

Newcastle United's Aleksandar Mitrović spearheads the Serbian attack and he will be hoping to show the same form in front of goal which he did for Fulham in his half a season loan spell at the Cottagers.

Real Madrid's Keylor Navas was a key factor for Los Ticos' excellent 2014 World Cup adventure and will have replicate the form he showed which earned him a move to the Spanish giants should his side hope to reach the final eight again.

Slavoljub Muslin was sacked following strong disapproval to his style of play - despite having earned the nation qualification to the World Cup. Mladen Krstajić, former Serbian defender will manage the side in Russia.

Both sides have just about full strength squads to choose from. However, Costa Rica defender Ronald Matarrita will miss the whole tournament through injury. Serbia enters the World Cup with a different manager to which guided them through the qualification process.

Costa Rica excelled in Brazil four years ago having reached the quarter-finals. It came to the surprise of the world as captain Bryan Ruiz guided his side to the last eight of the competition before being knocked out by the Netherlands on penalties.

Costa Rica vs Serbia Live

As for Serbia, Group E is expected to be topped by Brazil but second place is certainly up for grabs. With Switzerland their main rivals for the second spot, the Serbian side will be looking to start their campaign with maximum points.

The two sides will get Group E's World Cup underway in the city of Samara. Having lost their two warm-up friendly games against England and Belguim, Costa Rica will be hoping to shake off any cobwebs going into the tournament.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text coverage of this afternoon's World Cup action from the Samara Arena as Costa Rica play Serbia.